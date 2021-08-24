From the Green Bros. to Edmond Sante Fe's Collin Oliver: the freshmen who could feature for OSU in 2021

STILLWATER — Only a few question marks — such as the battle for the starting left tackle — remain for Oklahoma State ahead of its Sept. 4 opener against Missouri State, and the Cowboys' unresolved storylines are likely to spill into the season.
So with 10 days to go before kickoff, let’s talk about the freshmen.
The Cowboys’ latest recruiting class highlighted by Beggs’ Kendal Daniels and Thomas’ Aden Kelley ranked 30th in the nation per 247Sports and 34th per Rivals in 2021. With the pair of in-state signees as headliners, OSU’s class was third in the Big 12 according to both recruiting services, trailing only Oklahoma and Texas.
The Cowboys’ roster is deep, and a bulk of the newcomers will have little if any playing time this fall. But freshmen earned plenty of praise and attention in fall camp, and a select few could make an impact in 2021.
Bryson and Blaine Green, twin wide receivers from Allen, Texas, may be the two freshmen primed to carve out the largest roles of anyone in their respective recruiting class.
The duo came to Stillwater early as spring enrollees in January and underwent OSU’s winter conditioning program before diving into spring practices. Operating with that advantage, each will get their shot this fall having worked out at the X-position in the preseason.
“They know the system,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said earlier this month. “When freshmen come in like that in January, they learn where Walmart is and they know where to get their hair cut. When they come in August, it’s not the case and they’re figuring everything out. So (Bryson and Blaine) knew all of those things within the first month and they’re continuing to grow and grow. They’re going to factor into this season in a big way.”
Jaden Bray and John Paul Richardson had a chance to shine in the April 24 spring game, and both will compete for snaps alongside the Greens in an opportunity-laden receivers group. Richardson was sidelined in the final week of fall camp with a hamstring injury that coach Mike Gundy didn’t deem serious.
“The (Green brothers) could be in the game plan,” Gundy said Aug. 19. “Jaden could be in the game plan, and so will (John Paul). Those guys will rotate through.”
Dallas-area running back Jaden Nixon impressed upon arrival, but finds himself buried beneath OSU’s four-man rushing committee in 2021. Gundy described the 5-foot-10 rusher as a “track guy” who needs to add weight, but noted the progress Nixon has made in a short period of time.
“In a normal year, he would be rotating in and is someone who could possibly show up in the first few games,” Gundy said. “I really like where he’s at, but we’ve got four guys that are going to play that position right now."
On defense, former Edmond Santa Fe defensive end Collin Oliver has emerged as a potential contributor. The 6-foot-2 former inside linebacker brings length and athleticism that will get him onto the field this fall.
“Collin is going to play,” Gundy said. “How much? That’ll be based on a bunch of different things like the packages we use.”
Defensive tackle Kelley, who helped lead Thomas-Fay-Custer to a Class A state runner-up finish in 2020, is another promising in-state newcomer. Similar to Nixon, he finds himself behind established veterans on the depth chart, but Kelley is one for the future.
“He’s exactly what we thought he is,” Gundy said. “He’s a year away from his body developing and maturing. He’s playing in a grown-man’s position.”
In the secondary, Daniels is among three freshmen safeties earning third-team reps and learning from OSU’s starting trio of Tre Sterling, Tanner McCalister and Kolby Harvell-Peel. Alongside Daniels are Muskogee’s Ty Williams and Lyrik Rawls of Marshall, Texas.
“They’re all getting a lot of work out here,” Gundy said. “They’re getting the same number of reps we get our (first-teamers). Those guys are getting quality work.”