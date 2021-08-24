From the Green Bros. to Edmond Sante Fe's Collin Oliver: the freshmen who could feature for OSU in 2021

“They know the system,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said earlier this month. “When freshmen come in like that in January, they learn where Walmart is and they know where to get their hair cut. When they come in August, it’s not the case and they’re figuring everything out. So (Bryson and Blaine) knew all of those things within the first month and they’re continuing to grow and grow. They’re going to factor into this season in a big way.”

Jaden Bray and John Paul Richardson had a chance to shine in the April 24 spring game, and both will compete for snaps alongside the Greens in an opportunity-laden receivers group. Richardson was sidelined in the final week of fall camp with a hamstring injury that coach Mike Gundy didn’t deem serious.

“The (Green brothers) could be in the game plan,” Gundy said Aug. 19. “Jaden could be in the game plan, and so will (John Paul). Those guys will rotate through.”

Dallas-area running back Jaden Nixon impressed upon arrival, but finds himself buried beneath OSU’s four-man rushing committee in 2021. Gundy described the 5-foot-10 rusher as a “track guy” who needs to add weight, but noted the progress Nixon has made in a short period of time.