From one Holliday to another, Miami transfer Mederos brings expectations to OSU's rotation

STILLWATER — Victor Mederos will make his Oklahoma State debut on the mound at Vanderbilt’s Hawkins Field this weekend. But before the right-hander with a fastball that touches 100 miles per hour joined coach Josh Holliday’s Cowboys for the 2022 season, he pitched for another Holliday.
Last summer, Mederos ventured north to play for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League. His manager there? Tom Holliday.
Fresh off eight starts and four relief appearances as a freshman at Miami, Mederos traveled to the southeast corner of Massachusetts looking to solidify himself as a starting pitcher. Yet not long after he arrived to the vaunted amateur wood-bat league, Mederos found another problem to solve.
“Second week he’s there, he comes and tells me that he’s entered the portal,” said Holliday, the former OSU coach who has managed in the summer league since 2017.
“A couple days later, he came up to me and said ‘Coach, I’m talking to Oklahoma State. I’ve talked to your son.
“About a week after that, he tells me he’s going to Oklahoma State. And I said ‘Well…that’s good.’”
Mederos announced his commitment to OSU in an Instagram post on July 12 and made one of his seven appearances for Holliday’s Anglers two days later.
On Saturday, he will matchup against Commodores right-hander Nick Maldonado in Game 2 of the Cowboys' season-opening series at Vanderbilt.
The Big 12 preseason Newcomer of the Year joins a staff led by consensus preseason All-American Justin Campbell, who starts Friday's opener for the seventh-ranked Cowboys after going 7-2 with a 2.57 ERA in his freshman season. With Mederos — the fireballing, draft-eligible sophomore — behind him, the Cowboys enter 2022 with a powerful one-two punch at the top of the rotation.
“We know we’re going to be getting the win Friday or Saturday," said Campbell, once a Team USA trial teammate of Mederos'. "It’s going to be a pretty damn good season this year.”
While Josh Holliday later found Mederos in the portal as a pitcher who "identified well with what we're doing here", the 6-foot-2 righty landed on Tom Holliday's radar through a friend. Miami pitching coach J.D. Arteaga sent Mederos and fellow Hurricane Alex McFarlane to Chatham for the summer of 2021.
A product of three different Miami-area high schools, Mederos committed to play for the hometown team all the way back in 2017. He struck out 35 batters and carried an ERA of 5.11 with a 2-3 record during his freshman campaign last spring, but at the end of it — with a draft-eligible season on the horizon in 2022 — felt like he needed a change.
"He made up his mind he wasn’t going back to school at Miami because he didn’t like the indecisiveness of when he was going to pitch," Holliday said.
When Mederos entered the portal while playing for Holliday's Anglers, his manager had only two requests: schedule your campus visits for the day after a start and be back within 36 hours.
Holliday says he kept his OSU ties at arm's length while Mederos weighed his options, offering only what he knew about the Cowboys' pitching situation. Bryce Osmond and Trevor Martin — the pair of Cowboys who played with Mederos Chatham last summer — did some recruiting.
But ultimately, it was a visit to Stillwater that swung things.
“Kind of just coming to OSU, first time on my visit, was very different from where I was," Mederos said on Feb. 4. "I definitely saw more of a family setting here. Very welcoming.
"Just the way that I got here and everything was like ‘Hey listen, this what you need to work on. This is how you need to get better.' There was just a plan written down for me that I really trusted."
In Mederos, coaches at OSU have seen a pitcher eager to learn. Holliday saw the same on Cape Cod after he committed to the Cowboys.
Mederos became a sponge around the coaching staff. He developed a dedicated routine between starts. He knocked out the kinks in his delivery.
In his penultimate start with the Anglers, Mederos struck out seven in six scoreless innings.
"He was good," Holliday said. "And then he got better. And by the end of the summer he was really good. By Aug. 2, he made his last start, he felt like he could take on the world.”
As for what Holliday expects from Mederos' debut season at OSU?
"He's happy," his former summer ball manager said. "This looks like a big year. He's got the tools to do that."