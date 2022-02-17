From one Holliday to another, Miami transfer Mederos brings expectations to OSU's rotation

"He made up his mind he wasn’t going back to school at Miami because he didn’t like the indecisiveness of when he was going to pitch," Holliday said.

When Mederos entered the portal while playing for Holliday's Anglers, his manager had only two requests: schedule your campus visits for the day after a start and be back within 36 hours.

Holliday says he kept his OSU ties at arm's length while Mederos weighed his options, offering only what he knew about the Cowboys' pitching situation. Bryce Osmond and Trevor Martin — the pair of Cowboys who played with Mederos Chatham last summer — did some recruiting.

But ultimately, it was a visit to Stillwater that swung things.

“Kind of just coming to OSU, first time on my visit, was very different from where I was," Mederos said on Feb. 4. "I definitely saw more of a family setting here. Very welcoming.

"Just the way that I got here and everything was like ‘Hey listen, this what you need to work on. This is how you need to get better.' There was just a plan written down for me that I really trusted."