STILLWATER — Mike Gundy is prepared to play multiple players at more positions than not when Oklahoma State hosts Central Arkansas on Saturday at 6 p.m.

“The number of players that we have that are going to play in the first game will be four to five times what it would be in a season opener in my last 18 years,” Gundy said.

Shuffling through the depth chart is expected as OSU begins its nonconference slate. But when it comes those primed for a big impact, which players stand out?

Offense

RB – Ollie Gordon

A cornerstone of OSU’s 2022 recruiting class, Gordon flashed his potential against West Virginia late last season, rushing for 136 yards (most by any ball-carrier in 2022) and earning his first start in OSU’s bowl game a month later.

With another offseason in the program, Gordon’s progression was heralded by many teammates. He’s bulkier, intent on getting “downhill” on rushing plays.

The Cowboys didn’t have a running back eclipse 1,000 yards last season, and with a murky depth chart, Gordon will have ample opportunity to reach that threshold.

OL – Jason Brooks Jr.

With a now healthy core, OSU surrounds its backfield with a veteran group of offensive line. Four of the starters have been with the program since 2019, with the one exception being Jason Brooks Jr.

Brooks, a transfer from Vanderbilt, logged starts at multiple positions last season before an illness erased important time late in the season. Playing more than 500 snaps on the line in 2022, Brooks consistently graded as one of OSU’s better blockers.

Now solidified as the starting left guard, the 6-foot-4, 298-pound Brooks can continue building his resume.

WR – Jaden Bray

The 6-2 Jaden Bray makes an argument as the most impactful wide receiver in a deep corps. His true freshman campaign highlighted his prowess for the deep ball, averaging 19.7 yards per reception.

A nagging thumb injury kept him sidelined for all but three games last season, but entering his redshirt sophomore season, Bray is listed as a starter on OSU’s depth chart and could see his usage skyrocket.

QB – Alan Bowman

Gundy isn’t prepared to name a definitive successor to Spencer Sanders just yet, instead opting to play multiple quarterbacks. Sixth-year transfer Alan Bowman appears to be the best the most viable option, with a multitude of experience to his name.

Bowman hasn't played consistently the past two seasons, but the latest transfer portal quarterback for OSU could make a massive impact depending on his performances early in the season.

Defense

DL – Collin Clay

Clay’s teammate — nose guard Justin Kirkland — drew attention for his massive size and personality this offseason. But Clay’s impact in a new-look defensive line could be the biggest.

The 6-3, 310-pound Clay inherited a starting spot after a Brendon Evers injury last season but is listed in a position battle with Kirkland at nose guard entering 2023.

With above-average depth on the interior defensive line, impact could come from a multitude of players. But Clay’s experience alone could give him the edge this season.

LB – Nickolas Martin

Earlier this fall, Gundy provided a shortlist of players emerging as leaders within the program. On that list, linebacker Nickolas Martin, a redshirt sophomore from Pleasant Grove, Texas.

Martin’s primarily played special teams for the Cowboys up to this point. But the redshirt sophomore is listed in a position battle along with Tulsa transfer Justin Wright for one of the three starting linebacker spots.

CB – Korie Black

For the first three years of their careers, Korie Black and Jabbar Muhammad were intertwined as the future of OSU’s cornerback room. In 2022, the first extended viewing of the tandem came, with the pair combining for 73 tackles as a duo.

Now, Muhammad plays for Washington. Black will likely be paired with a number of younger corners, making his play and leadership impactful for the unit.

S – Kendal Daniels

Daniels was a regular in OSU’s defensive lineup last season, posting five starts and playing in all 13 games for the Cowboys. The redshirt sophomore showed flashes of brilliance throughout the season, culminating in a Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year award.

In 2022:

71 tackles (fourth on team).

Three interceptions (fourth among FBS freshmen).

5.5 tackles per game (fifth among FBS freshmen).

Now in a new role with a new defensive coordinator, Daniels’ production is expected to escalate even more.