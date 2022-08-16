From being confined to a wheelchair to playing college football: How OSU's Zeke Zaragoza defied the odds

STILLWATER — As a kid in southern California, Zeke Zaragoza hung out in the backyard with his older brothers, confined to a wheelchair while they played catch.

He was diagnosed at 3 years old with opsoclonus-myoclonus syndrome, a rare disorder that affects the nervous system. He had a severe case and was unable to walk.

A specialist told Zeke’s parents: “We have hope that he can walk someday, but he won’t be able to be a normal kid playing a sport, riding a bike, throwing a ball, kicking a ball — any of that kind of stuff.”

Through close to three years of aggressive treatments, Zeke went into remission. He has proceeded to defy odds since then, becoming a long snapper at Oklahoma State and using his platform to encourage others with disabilities.

“I knew that I had a story to tell,” he said. “My mom would always tell me, never let your story go to waste or let your story get away. That’s when I kind of knew that I can inspire hope, to inspire someone else and give those hope who are dealing with the same stuff or something different.”

This is Zeke’s story.

First signs

The youngest of three boys, Zeke appeared to be healthy and normal until his parents started noticing his temper tantrums were more dramatic and he was losing his balance frequently.

His toddler brain couldn’t process what was happening to put it into words. One weekend in particular, the family was at a baseball tournament for one of the boys and little Zeke asked to be carried because he was dizzy — “the wind was moving him,” he said.

The plan was to call a doctor the following Monday, but Zeke started vomiting and his parents were concerned and took him to the emergency room where he had an initial diagnosis of vertigo.

“That was the first sign something wasn’t right,” said his mom, Chanin Zaragoza.

A follow-up visit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center resulted in an array of tests — a spinal tap, an MRI, bloodwork — with no clear answer. Zeke was given steroids and sent home.

His dad Eddy, now a retired homicide detective, was participating in the annual California Police and Fire Games in Sacramento a few days later. The family went to cheer him on, but Zeke was miserable, shaking in his car seat and losing the ability to walk or sit up.

They rushed back to Los Angeles, launching a difficult couple of weeks without a diagnosis while the condition continued to worsen. He had no muscle control and was admitted to the hospital again.

“His head would hang and he’d fall over,” Chanin Zaragoza said. “He couldn’t do anything. We had to feed him. We had to give him drinks. My kid went from being able to feed himself with a fork and he couldn’t do it anymore.”

In a matter of weeks, Zeke had gone from being fine to suffering extensively while his parents watched helplessly, desperate to find out what was wrong with their son.

“Obviously you want to take that pain — and it was painful for him,” his mom said. “The spinal taps, he got most of them without sedation. He had needles going into his spine at 3 years old and he would be screaming.”

A team of 25 neurologists was assembled to examine Zeke, ultimately leading to the diagnosis of opsoclonus-myoclonus syndrome — something so rare his doctors hadn’t personally encountered it. The leading specialist on the disease was in Illinois, so the Zaragozas flew there within the week to meet with him.

The doctor told Zeke’s parents his case was severe but could be treated aggressively — treatment that came with risks. Without that aggressive treatment, he would likely be in a wheelchair the rest of his life.

“We wanted to be able to give our kid the best opportunity of a normal life as possible,” Chanin Zaragoza said. “With this scary decision ahead of us, we both just agreed that we were going to trust this man who had been studying to find a cure and we were going to go for an aggressive treatment. That’s what we did.”

'He was so brave'

A diagnosis provided some relief, but that was only the beginning. The doctors in Los Angeles worked with the specialist in Illinois to come up with a plan that allowed Zeke to receive treatment close to home.

As part of that, his parents were required to inject steroids into one of his thighs twice a day. They made a game out of it, chasing Zeke around the house when it was time for his injections.

“Trying to do that to a 3-year-old was tough, but he was so brave,” Chanin Zaragoza said. “He trusted us and he did what we said.”

Zeke also had to go to the hospital once a month to have human antibodies injected to boost his immune system. He was young then but still remembers those treatments, which took up to 14 hours.

“They had to tie me down because I’d just be screaming,” he said. “Then eventually they tied me into a taco. So they rolled you up in a blanket with one arm out, and then they do (the treatment).”

He also went through chemotherapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy for more than two years. He eventually graduated from a wheelchair to a little walker with tennis balls on the legs to allow him to move around easily.

“We wanted him to feel normal,” his mom said. “We never babied him. We treated him like the other boys. Obviously we had compassion. We would go into our room and cry (after his treatments), but we never let him see weakness in us.

“We had bad days where he would scream a lot, but for the majority of it, he just pretty much grinned and beared it and just did what he had to do and worked really hard.”

Zeke kept improving and was without symptoms for two years before being declared in remission. That was a monumental victory, but he had to manage the challenging side effects, some of which are lifelong.

He gained weight because of the steroids and developed obsessive-compulsive disorder in addition to Tourette’s syndrome, and he had learning disabilities. He started school late because of his disease, and he was in special-education classes for much of elementary, junior high and high school.

Because his parents raised him as a normal child and always told him to pursue his dreams, Zeke never let any of that hold him back. When he was 10, he decided he wanted to play football for the first time.

The doctors signed off on it, but Zeke didn’t take to football immediately. He didn’t have a lot of strength and he still had a lack of coordination, so it was a little painful to watch.

“It was sad because he was so big that he had a play up (a year) and they just mowed him down,” Chanin Zaragoza said. “Even though he was big, he was just like a teddy bear. That was just during practice. He didn’t get in games because he wasn’t good.”

After everything he had been through, Zeke wasn’t discouraged easily. He kept at football, dedicating himself to getting better and developing into a solid center by high school. He also took up long snapping, working with a specialized coach to become a small-college prospect.

Zeke graduated from Ontario Christian in 2018 and went the junior-college route, attending San Bernardino Valley College and getting selected to the All-California team as a freshman. He landed on OSU’s radar and turned down scholarship offers at lower-level schools to become a preferred walk-on for the Cowboys.

Earning respect

During the recruiting process, the Zaragozas didn’t tell anyone about what Zeke endured as a child. He wanted his abilities to be the reason schools were interested in him.

“We never shared it with one single coach when he was speaking to coaches,” Chanin Zaragoza said. “He didn’t want them to feel sorry for him. He wanted to be able to earn it on his own.”

Since his arrival at OSU, Zeke has been the backup long snapper behind standout Matt Hembrough. He has played in a handful of games, making his debut on a fourth-quarter field goal at Kansas in 2020.

“It’s hard to be a backup in any situation … but he’s been great,” Hembrough said. “He’s super supportive and a great friend. He always has this really positive attitude and he brings an energy with him that I think we all appreciate.”

Despite Zeke not playing much and his family being in California, his parents attend as many games as possible to cheer him on.

“To know that he was predicted to never be able to ride a bike but yet he’s playing at Oklahoma State, it’s unbelievable,” his mom said. “I get choked up on a regular basis when I think about it.

“I’m so proud of him. I think more than anything we are just really proud of him just embracing and owning his story and knowing that it’s a part of who he is and that he needs to use to encourage others.”

Zeke, who this year achieved Cowboy Iron status for success in the weight room, has always been a valued member of the team but earned more respect from his teammates and coaches when they learned of his journey.

“Great kid,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He’s come in here and done something that somebody said he couldn’t do, and his willingness to push through and get it done is pretty cool. It’s neat that we have young men like that on our team. They’re a good example of what life’s all about.”

With so few people having been diagnosed as having opsoclonus-myoclonus syndrome, Zeke’s story has become an inspiration in that circle. He has connected with some of them, including a little boy named Grayson who attended the Iowa State game last year to meet Zeke.

“Some of them are still fighting with the disease and some of them are in remission,” Zeke said. “I just try to encourage them and let them know that they’re not alone and they can do anything they put their heart to, even though we have a different route and a kind of different path and it may be a little harder for us to do.”

Zeke has earned a degree in university studies and is starting his master’s in leisure studies to become a teacher. He knows he can fall out of remission at any time but has embraced the platform he has as a college football player.

“God had a reason for putting me in this position, and I feel like he gave me the opportunity to come here at Oklahoma State and share that, to have this platform,” he said. “Even though I’m not even the starter on the field, I still get to share my story, which is super awesome. I definitely hold it close to my heart and give God all the glory, for sure.”

Included in that story is the role his parents had in the outcome, setting him up for success every step of the way.

“I have a ton of gratitude toward my parents, just the strength they showed and the constant prayer and trust in God that they had,” he said. “It could have been a whole different road and I wouldn’t be here today.”