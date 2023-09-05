Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER – Justin Kirkland almost tripped.

Running out onto the field minutes away from kickoff, Kirkland – Oklahoma State’s starting defensive tackle – nearly fell over as he entered Boone Pickens Stadium for the first time.

He couldn’t stop talking about the mass of humans in attendance. OSU announced an attendance of 53,000 fans. Back at Utah Tech, where Kirkland transferred from this offseason, about 3,000 fans were average. While on the sidelines, Kirkland scanned the seating bowl for his family.

He never ended up finding them, but they were there.

Kirkland played well on a remade defensive line in OSU’s 27-13 win against Central Arkansas. Despite the sweltering heat, with temperatures reaching 140 degrees on the field, the 346-pound Kirkland rotated with nose guards Collin Clay and Aden Kelley. “I personally didn’t feel myself getting gassed ever,” Kirkland said.

Temperatures will again be high as OSU (1-0) travels to Tempe, Arizona, for a nonconference game against Arizona State on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. But the Cowboys again are prepared to continue rotating at the defensive tackle position.

Kirkland’s numbers from his OSU debut were light, but that’s typical for a defensive tackle. Outside of swatting a pass down, Kirkland didn’t record a tackle against UCA. But Kirkland’s performances aren’t graded on his own numbers.

Instead, it’s based on the linebacker play.

“I tell those boys (linebackers) in there all the time, ‘Hey, if I’m taking a double or triple-team and you guys are getting hits in the backfield, if you guys’ stats are that good, maybe get me some donuts on a Monday morning,’” Kirkland said.

OSU’s linebackers finished with 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

But the intrigue of Kirkland goes beyond performances on the field. In his first media availability since joining OSU’s program, the 346-pound Kirkland shared even more on his life.

Some of the highlights:

He’s a 21-yeard-old sophomore: When asked if he groups in more with the upperclassmen because of his age or with the younger players because of his classification, Kirkland says it’s the best of both worlds. “If I want to be the goofy guy in the locker room that’s wrestling, I’m going to be that guy. Then if I want to kind of act like a leader who says some stuff when I’ve got to say it, then I can be that guy, too.”

How did he become a 21-year-old sophomore? After graduating high school in 2020, Kirkland took a one-year mission trip, serving in Hawaii near the Hilo and Kona areas. He’d return in May 2021 and report to Utah Tech in January 2022, where he played defensive tackle the following season.

He recently got married this summer: Kirkland’s known his wife since they were 7-year-olds. “It’s kind of been a Hallmark movie with her,” he said.”

His weight room performances: Kirkland confirmed all of them on Monday.

He played tennis in high school: when he was 245 pounds – serving more as the “intimidation” than the talent. “In tennis, you get a point if you hit them,” Kirkland said with a laugh. “That was in the wheelhouse.”

Kirkland somewhat embraces his interesting backstory. “I just like to laugh,” he said.