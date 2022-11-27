Freshman Quion Williams contributes to OSU's win against Prairie View A&M

STILLWATER — As the lone freshman on the Oklahoma State roster, Quion Williams needed a few games to settle in.

“It’s not high school,” Williams said. “It’s not AAU. It’s Big 12 basketball. Once the nerves calmed down, I just started playing basketball.”

After quiet outings to start his college career, Williams has been a contributor in the last two games. In Sunday’s 78-53 win against Prairie View A&M, he provided a spark off the bench and finished with 11 points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists.

“Quion Williams was terrific in terms of setting the tone today, not losing himself within the game and making an impact without having to necessarily score,” coach Mike Boynton said. “He deserved to be out there.

“He’s making the type of plays that give us a chance to have success. At the end of the day, that’s all it’s about.”

Those types of performances can be a confidence booster for Williams, who said he relied on his teammates’ encouragement to keep his spirits up when things weren’t going as well for him.

“Like I said to him, he’s a freshman, but he’s not a freshman,” teammate Avery Anderson III said. “He’s going to come out there and play hard and do whatever he needs to do and he’s going to bring energy. He’s been doing that the last two games.”

Williams prompted a 9-2 run in Sunday’s first half with an offensive rebound and putback, and the Cowboys turned a narrow halftime advantage into a rout. Anderson scored 11 of his 16 points early in the second half to put the game away.

“We obviously didn’t play great in the first half,” Boynton said. “In the second half, the guys tightened up, played much better, started (playing better) defense.

“There’s a lot of improvement that needs to be made, but that’s what nonconference is supposed to do with some different challenges.”

More production from Smith: Reserve forward Tyreek Smith followed a 10-point, seven-rebound night against Tulsa on Friday with eight points and four rebounds Sunday.

“We understand he can bring a physical presence to us,” Boynton said. “It’s something that we need. We'll need as we move forward in league play. We'll need it Thursday when we go play a Big East team (UConn) that will probably be the top 10 by the time we get there. His role is really, really important for us.”

Boone plays less: Starting forward Kalib Boone played only 18 minutes and totaled nine points with four rebounds. He didn’t start the second half, an apparent result of being inefficient in the first half.

“All we talked about for the last day and a half was rebounding is the most important thing to do,” Boynton said. “To come in at halftime and … I look up at the stat sheet and he doesn’t have one, that’s unacceptable.

“He’s better than that, which is why I expect more. I tell him this all the time: I expect more from him because I expect more for him. He deserves more than he’s allowing himself to have right now. Until he brings it out, it’s going to be on me to keep reminding him of that.”