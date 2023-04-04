STILLWATER — Oklahoma State remains wrapped in a quarterback competition at the midway point of spring.

Focus remains on Alan Bowman and Garret Rangel to earn the starting spot. But off to the side is true freshman Zane Flores, who OSU coach Mike Gundy said has been impressive this spring.

“It’s difficult to come in as a high school kid and play quarterback at this level,” Gundy said. “I mean, even though he’s made a bunch of mistakes, he’s what we hoped that he will be as of now.”

What is it the Cowboys are seeing from Flores? A strong arm and a healthy dose of athleticism.

For Flores it’s an important spring. At this time last year, Garret Rangel was a true freshman partaking in spring practices with OSU and six months later earned his first collegiate start against Kansas.

The situations are different this year — for one, there’s more viable QB options than last year — but getting Flores acclimated to college football will be vital.

“He’s surviving out here in team functions, which is not easy to do when you’re a high school kid,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said.

He arrives in Stillwater as an early-enrollee, and the Cowboys’ highest-rated high school recruit in the 2023 cycle. He’s also part of an ongoing quarterback competition, as the Cowboys focus on replacing four-year starter Spencer Sanders.

At 6-foot-3, Gundy expects Flores, out of Gretna (Neb.) High School, to bulk to around 220 pounds this spring.

“Zane is showing us what we thought he was last year,” Gundy said. “Very athletic, very powerful arm. But he’s trying to figure it out. You can imagine there’s a lot going on for him.”