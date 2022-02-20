Freshman Carter Young's major decision vaults banged-up Cowboys in Bedlam win

STILLWATER — It all came down to Oklahoma State freshman Carter Young in the 184th edition of Bedlam Wrestling.

By the time the first-year Cowboy from Stillwater took the mat Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena, Oklahoma led 16-14 through nine matches. The Sooners had already scored upsets over eighth-ranked Dakota Geer at 184 pounds and No. 7 Trevor Mastrogiovanni at 125 and victories over OSU backups Gavin Stika, Daniel Manibog and Jalin Harper.

But after Daton Fix’s major decision over OU’s Anthony Madrigal at 133, the dual hinged on the bout at 141 between No. 21 Young and Sooner Jacob Butler.

Young sprung to 6-2 first-period lead with a trio of takedowns, then padded the advantage in the second and third periods, securing the 11-3 major decision that vaulted the Cowboys to an 18-16 win, their 15th consecutive over the in-state rivals.

“You live for those moments,” Young said. “I was ready to put on for my team. I wasn't going to go in there and lose that match. It was just awesome having the crowd behind me. It felt good.”