Freshman Carter Young's major decision vaults banged-up Cowboys in Bedlam win

STILLWATER — It all came down to Oklahoma State freshman Carter Young in the 184th edition of Bedlam Wrestling.
By the time the first-year Cowboy from Stillwater took the mat Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena, Oklahoma led 16-14 through nine matches. The Sooners had already scored upsets over eighth-ranked Dakota Geer at 184 pounds and No. 7 Trevor Mastrogiovanni at 125 and victories over OSU backups Gavin Stika, Daniel Manibog and Jalin Harper.
But after Daton Fix’s major decision over OU’s Anthony Madrigal at 133, the dual hinged on the bout at 141 between No. 21 Young and Sooner Jacob Butler.
Young sprung to 6-2 first-period lead with a trio of takedowns, then padded the advantage in the second and third periods, securing the 11-3 major decision that vaulted the Cowboys to an 18-16 win, their 15th consecutive over the in-state rivals.
“You live for those moments,” Young said. “I was ready to put on for my team. I wasn't going to go in there and lose that match. It was just awesome having the crowd behind me. It felt good.”
Young’s victory shot a banged-up OSU (13-4) past the Sooners (8-6) in Saturday’s regular season-finale. The Cowboys rode the late boosts of Fix’s major decision and a victory from heavyweight Luke Surber’s victory over OU’s Josh Heindselman on a day OSU competed without three starters in Wyatt Sheets (chest), Travis Wittlake (knee) and AJ Ferrari (out for season).
The Cowboys now hold a 147-27-10 record over the Sooners without a loss to OU since 2013. Both teams will return to the mat in two weeks on March 5 and 6 for the 2022 Big 12 Championship at Tulsa’s BOK Center.
Fix’s 12-2 major decision over Sooner Anthony Madrigal set the stage for Young’s decisive crescendo.
The second-ranked redshirt junior took the mat with the Cowboys trailing 16-10 after Mastrogiovanni’s 4-1 defeat to 32nd-ranked Joey Prata at 125. Mastrogiovanni’s upset loss followed Geer’s 9-4 loss to OU’s Keegan Moore on a day to forget for the OSU duo.
“Talk about Mastrogiovanni and Geer,” said coach John Smith. “Let’s take these struggles and get better in the next two weeks. And not focus on what we didn’t. Let’s focus on what we can do. This can help them.”
With the Cowboys trailing entering the penultimate match, Fix attacked and notched a pair of first-period takedowns on Madrigal. He added a reversal in the second period before piling on five points in the final frame for a 12-4 major decision.
“The major decision by Daton was big,” Smith said. “Hard major decision. Nothing easy about it…I thought he brawled himself to a major decision and put in a really good position when Carter stepped in.”
The dual began at 149 with OSU’s 13th-ranked Kaden Gfeller recording a 12-2 major decision over OU’s Willie McDougald, who came to Stillwater riding a nine-mach win streak. Dustin Plott later recorded a 4-3 decision of OU’s Anthony Mantanona at 174.
Cowboy Gavin Stika fell in a 13-3 major decision to 17th-ranked Jake Woodley at 197.The redshirt junior is 2-7 since replacing Ferrari, who has not competed since Jan. 23.
Manibog and Harper deputized Sheets and Wittlake, respectively. Manibog fell 9-3 to No. 14 Justin Thomas at 157. At 165, OU's Joe Grello topped Harper, 3-0.
"I would hope that they both recognize that they can get a lot better," Smith said.
Surber scored his decisive takedown in the second period in a bounce back victory over Heindselman, who topped the sophomore from Tuttle in December. Surber flourished his victory using his arms to rally the gathered crowd in an "O-S-U" chant.
“I was excited," he said. "I was feeding off the energy of the fans. Somebody told me I did the ‘S’ backwards.”
In range after Surber and Fix's victories, Young sealed the Cowboy comeback in the latest and greatest effort of his freshman season. Afterward, he set his eyes on the conference championships that lie ahead.
"I feel like I’ve been getting better every week," he said. "I feel even after these next two weeks you’ll see a better version than you saw today."