Fourth and short: Everything you need to know about OSU's win over Kansas in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Cowboys bounce back big
A week after Kansas held Oklahoma scoreless in the first half, No. 15 Oklahoma State poured 38 points on the Jayhawks before halftime and cruised to its seventh victory of 2021 and 12th straight over the visitors.
It started with Spencer Sanders’ four-yard rushing score. Then came 10 points off of turnovers courtesy of Tanner Brown’s season-long 49-yard field goal and Brennan Presley’s four-yard touchdown reception. By the time Tay Martin hauled in his 36-yard score, and Presley and Dominic Richardson added their rushing touchdowns, OSU led 38-0 with 2:23 remaining before the half and it was time for backup quarterback Shane Illingworth and the second-team to take over. That group added 204 yards and 17 points after halftime.
The offensive deluge came as OSU’s defense held Kansas to the fewest first downs — seven — of any opponent in the Mike Gundy era. The Jayhawks gained 143 total yards and quarterback Jason Bean had nearly as many passes intercepted — two — as the three passes he completed to his own wide receivers before he was pulled at halftime.
It was the rebound the Cowboys needed after their first loss, launching them into November with a 52-point win.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
OSU offense vs. KU defense
The Cowboys set season-highs in yards gained (535), rushing yards (292) and first downs (31) in their highest-scoring performance of the season. Sanders’ 69 rushing yards set an individual season-best, as did Dominic Richardson’s 79 yards on the ground.
Kasey Dunn’s offense rolled Kansas from the jump and quickly erased any Jayhawk hopes of replicating their performance against OU. The Cowboys scored on six of their first eight possessions, driving 60 or more yards on three of those drives with touchdowns from five different players. Across 13 drives in the game, OSU called on punter Tom Hutton just once.
Just how good was the offense Saturday night? It finally scored a touchdown in the third quarter in 2021. Illingworth’s 12-yard strike to Bryson Green three minutes and 45 seconds into the second half marked the Cowboys' first offensive touchdown in eight third quarters this fall.
For eight games, OSU has been waiting for its offense to catch up to its defense. For at least a night Saturday, it did just that.
3. GAME MVP
Spencer Sanders
With his feet and his arm (and his downfield blocking), OSU’s redshirt junior quarterback looked as good as he had all season across two quarters under center Saturday night.
He burned the Jayhawks on the ground with his seven carries and scored on the ground for the fourth time this season. He was accurate through the air, found Presley and Martin for his eighth and ninth passing touchdowns of the year, and maybe most important, Sanders stayed turnover free for a second consecutive week.
And the block Sanders unleashed on Kansas’ Ricky Thomas Jr. to pave Presley’s way into the end zone for his second touchdown might have been his most impactful moment of the night.
Saturday marked a third game in a row in which OSU got what it needed from its starting quarterback.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
Back on the road
At 7-1 for the first time since 2017, OSU heads to West Virginia in Week 10. The Cowboys own a six-game win streak over the Mountaineers, and haven’t lost in Morgantown since 2013.
WVU (4-4 , 2-3 Big 12) scored 14 fourth-quarter points in a 38-31 win over Iowa State, undercutting the surging Cyclones. Quarterback Jaret Doege powered the Mountaineers offense which gained 492 yards with 370 through the air, and WVU held Brock Purdy to 185 yards passing a week after his 307-yard performance against the Cowboys.
The 239 rushing yards the Mountaineers allowed Saturday should intrigue Jaylen Warren and the Cowboys.