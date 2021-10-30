Fourth and short: Everything you need to know about OSU's win over Kansas in four downs

OSU offense vs. KU defense

The Cowboys set season-highs in yards gained (535), rushing yards (292) and first downs (31) in their highest-scoring performance of the season. Sanders’ 69 rushing yards set an individual season-best, as did Dominic Richardson’s 79 yards on the ground.

Kasey Dunn’s offense rolled Kansas from the jump and quickly erased any Jayhawk hopes of replicating their performance against OU. The Cowboys scored on six of their first eight possessions, driving 60 or more yards on three of those drives with touchdowns from five different players. Across 13 drives in the game, OSU called on punter Tom Hutton just once.

Just how good was the offense Saturday night? It finally scored a touchdown in the third quarter in 2021. Illingworth’s 12-yard strike to Bryson Green three minutes and 45 seconds into the second half marked the Cowboys' first offensive touchdown in eight third quarters this fall.

For eight games, OSU has been waiting for its offense to catch up to its defense. For at least a night Saturday, it did just that.

3. GAME MVP

Spencer Sanders