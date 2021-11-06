Fourth and Short: Everything you need to know about Oklahoma State's win at West Virginia in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Defense shows up again
In a season defined by one stellar defensive performance after another, the Cowboys delivered their finest yet in Saturday’s 24-3 win over West Virginia.
One week after the Mountaineers poured 492 yards of total offense on Iowa State, 11th-ranked OSU held the hosts to 133 yards, the fewest a Cowboys defense has allowed since 2000. OSU limited West Virginia to 2-for-14 on third-down conversion attempts. And the Cowboys’ eight sacks of Mountaineers quarterbacks Jarret Doege and Garrett Greene set a record in the Mike Gundy era, finishing one shy of the program record set against Baylor since 1998.
The dominance arrived early and remained. After West Virginia drove 64 yards on 11 plays for a field goal on its opening drive, OSU forced four consecutive punts and held the Mountaineers to minus-three yards of offense for the rest of the half. It didn’t get much better for West Virginia in the second half when it gained 72 yards of offense, most of it in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys’ second stringers.
The defensive effort was more than enough for the Cowboys offense. OSU claimed a 10-3 halftime lead with second quarter points from Spencer Sanders’ six-yard touchdown pass to Tay Martin and Tanner Brown’s 34-yard field goal.
Sanders found Martin again for a 12-yard score in the third quarter, and Jaylen Warren padded the lead with a 13-yard rushing touchdown with 13:20 remaining in the final period.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
OSU’s pressure vs. WVU offensive line
Gundy heaped praise on the Mountaineers’ line earlier this week, even suggesting it might be the best group in the Big 12. His defense was less kind Saturday. Eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles hardly do justice to the job OSU did.
Members of the Cowboys deep sack squad included Brock Martin (two sacks), Devin Harper (two), Jason Taylor II, Kody Walterscheid, Tyler Lacy and Collin Oliver. Martin was quick to point out that it wasn’t just a defensive line performance with linebacker Harper and safety Taylor getting in on the act as OSU matched the highest sack total of any Power Five team in 2021.
The pressure up front set the table for OSU to limit West Virginia to 2.3 yards per play, the fewest allowed by a Cowboys defense since 2012. It took the burden off an offense that Gundy felt “shot itself in the foot” at times Saturday.
3. GAME MVP
Devin Harper
Harper gets the edge as the leading tackler among the sack-getters; his eight on the day trailed only linebacker partner Malcolm Rodriguez, who paced the Cowboys with nine. The redshirt senior’s tally featured seven solo tackles, three for loss, and a forced fumble.
Harper registered OSU’s first sack on West Virginia’s second drive, wrapping Doege up for a seven-yard loss. He got to Doege again in the third quarter, then knocked a ball loose from the hands of wide receiver Sam James in the fourth.
Harper met Doege for one final, crunching hit with six minutes remaining favoring his left shoulder. He wore ice on that shoulder under a hoodie when he spoke postgame, but said he was “all good.”
“Just a stinger,” Harper called it.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
Home for the Horned Frogs
OSU hosts TCU and is set to induct 1988 Heisman winner Barry Sanders to its Ring of Honor at Boone Pickens Stadium in Week 11. The Cowboys have dropped three of their last four meetings with the Horned Frogs, including a 29-22 loss in Fort Worth last December.
TCU downed No. 12 Baylor in its first game without Gary Patterson Saturday, topping the Bears 30-28 in Fort Worth. Former Oklahoma quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 461 and two scores, and added 70 more yards and another touchdown on the ground while the Horned Frogs picked off Gerry Bohanon twice.
TCU (4-5, 3-3 Big 12) did the Cowboys a favor in Week 10, knocking off OSU’s closest rival in the Big 12 standings. In Week 11, they’ll pose a challenge at Boone Pickens Stadium.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World