Fourth and Short: Everything you need to know about Oklahoma State's win at West Virginia in four downs

Sanders found Martin again for a 12-yard score in the third quarter, and Jaylen Warren padded the lead with a 13-yard rushing touchdown with 13:20 remaining in the final period.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

OSU’s pressure vs. WVU offensive line

Gundy heaped praise on the Mountaineers’ line earlier this week, even suggesting it might be the best group in the Big 12. His defense was less kind Saturday. Eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles hardly do justice to the job OSU did.

Members of the Cowboys deep sack squad included Brock Martin (two sacks), Devin Harper (two), Jason Taylor II, Kody Walterscheid, Tyler Lacy and Collin Oliver. Martin was quick to point out that it wasn’t just a defensive line performance with linebacker Harper and safety Taylor getting in on the act as OSU matched the highest sack total of any Power Five team in 2021.

The pressure up front set the table for OSU to limit West Virginia to 2.3 yards per play, the fewest allowed by a Cowboys defense since 2012. It took the burden off an offense that Gundy felt “shot itself in the foot” at times Saturday.

3. GAME MVP

Devin Harper