STILLWATER — Eric Dailey Jr. is officially signed to Oklahoma State.

On the first day of the regular signing period for college basketball, Dailey, a 6-foot-7 power forward from IMG Academy ranked the No. 51 recruit in ESPN's Top 100, signed with the Cowboys over offers from Florida, Kansas, Michigan and others.

"He is a really dynamic playmaker with the ability to create shots for himself and his teammates," OSU coach Mike Boynton said. "We look forward to his versatility on both ends of the court."

Dailey and Boynton cultivated a relationship through USA Basketball, with Boynton serving as an assistant coach for Team USA at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in 2022. The team won a gold medal with Dailey serving as an integral part.

Dailey is one of five recruits signed in OSU's 2023 class, joining McDonald's All-American Brandon Garrison, Broken Arrow forward Connor Dow, guard Jamyron Keller (Killeen, Texas) and forward Justin McBride (Plano, Texas).

Rivals.com ranks the Cowboys' recruiting class ninth in the nation, followed by a No. 10 ranking from ESPN and a No. 12 ranking from 247Sports.

What is means for OSU

The Cowboys round out their recruiting class with four forwards signed, highlighted by Garrison and Dailey, who rank in the top 51 on ESPN's recruiting rankings.

Garrison and Dailey could instantly contribute in OSU's lineup next season, and with forwards Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse transferring out of the program, they might not have a choice.

Boynton could still dip into the transfer portal for a veteran forward, but for now the Cowboys will be young down low.