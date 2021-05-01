Four OSU athletes agree to terms with NFL teams as undrafted free agents

After having four players selected in the 2021 NFL draft, Oklahoma State had four more athletes join teams as undrafted free agents shortly after the draft concluded Saturday.

The OSU football Twitter page confirmed the reports by congratulating all four players.

Calvin Bundage agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers after battling back from a potentially career-ending back injury. Bundage is listed as a linebacker but mostly played as an edge rusher in his final season with OSU.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga helped anchor an impressive defensive season for OSU and is headed to Los Angeles after agreeing to sign with the Chargers.

Dillon Stoner agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders after a strong OSU career that ended with 191 career receptions, which is sixth in school history.

Defensive tackle Cameron Murray, who was a leader on the OSU defensive line, is headed to Arizona after agreeing to terms with the Cardinals.

Eight OSU players from last year’s roster are headed to the NFL after Teven Jenkins, Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace and Rodarius Williams were all taken in the draft.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.