Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from OSU's win over Texas

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Second-half turnaround

Bijan Robinson ripped off a 38-yard touchdown run to give Texas a 24-13 lead with 11:43 left in Saturday’s third quarter. The next six Longhorn possessions went like this: three plays and punt, three plays and punt, three plays and punt, three plays and punt, turnover on downs, Tanner McCalister interception.

When Oklahoma State’s offense finally gained its footing during that span, the Cowboys had this thing won. Jaylen Warren rushed for 138 of his 193 yards in the second half, pounding away as Texas tired defensively. And while Spencer Sanders has quarterbacked more efficiently, he made some important plays during OSU's rally.

The Cowboys totaled 170 yards in the fourth quarter and scored points on four of its last five possessions.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

Jaylen Warren vs. Bijan Robinson

Both teams came into this game hoping to ride their flag-carrying running back to victory in the second half. After Robinson broke off his 38-yard score to make it 24-13, it looked like he would be that guy. He had 15 carries for 120 yards after the touchdown. He finished with 21 carries for 135 yards.