Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from OSU's win over Texas

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Second-half turnaround
Bijan Robinson ripped off a 38-yard touchdown run to give Texas a 24-13 lead with 11:43 left in Saturday’s third quarter. The next six Longhorn possessions went like this: three plays and punt, three plays and punt, three plays and punt, three plays and punt, turnover on downs, Tanner McCalister interception.
When Oklahoma State’s offense finally gained its footing during that span, the Cowboys had this thing won. Jaylen Warren rushed for 138 of his 193 yards in the second half, pounding away as Texas tired defensively. And while Spencer Sanders has quarterbacked more efficiently, he made some important plays during OSU's rally.
The Cowboys totaled 170 yards in the fourth quarter and scored points on four of its last five possessions.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
Jaylen Warren vs. Bijan Robinson
Both teams came into this game hoping to ride their flag-carrying running back to victory in the second half. After Robinson broke off his 38-yard score to make it 24-13, it looked like he would be that guy. He had 15 carries for 120 yards after the touchdown. He finished with 21 carries for 135 yards.
As Robinson and Texas fizzled, Warren surged in the fourth quarter. He carried five time for 43 yards as part of an 80-yard touchdown drive that pulled OSU within 24-22. His 20-yard burst propelled the Cowboys’ next drive to Tanner Brown’s go-ahead field goal. His 29-yard pop set up Spencer Sanders’ touchdown run to make it 32-24 with 2:18 left. His three runs to a first down set up Sanders’ game-ending kneel-down.
Robinson scored more touchdowns and had his usual SportsCenter moments, but Warren was more productive and much more valuable in helping his team to the preferred result.
3. GAME MVP
Pick your OSU defender
Safety Jason Taylor returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown with just over five minutes left in the first half. Taylor’s sorely-needed splash play turned what could have been a 24-3 Texas lead into a 17-10 OSU deficit.
Safety Tanner McCalister snuffed out Texas’ hopes by intercepting Casey Thompson with 1:57 to play.
Defensive end Collin Oliver dropped Thompson in the backfield twice.
Defensive end Brock Martin put the squeeze on back-to-back Texas plays on third and fourth down after OSU took a 25-24 lead, turning the ball back over to Warren and Sanders for a breathing-room touchdown.
Linebacker Devin Harper made a team-high eight tackles. Defensive linemen Jayden Jernigan, Brendon Evers and Israel Antwine registered sacks.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
Trip to Iowa
The Cowboys travel to Ames next Saturday to play Iowa State. It’s one of Mike Gundy’s most dependable matchups, as he is 10-3 against ISU dating back to when he coached against Dan McCarney.
OSU has won eight of the past nine games in the series, including last year’ 24-21 outcome in Stillwater. Cyclones star Breece Hall rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown, but OSU controlled ISU quarterback Brock Purdy (19 completions for just 162 yards) and prevailed.
Hall and Purdy are back, but they have been hot and cold in a generally inconsistent season for the Cyclones.
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World