Four downs from Bedlam football: Cowboys rally to win, send Sooners home for Big 12 Championship

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

Harper and Rodriguez vs. Williams

Look at these numbers from OSU’s linebackers:

Rodriguez made 11 tackles, including 5 solos, with 3 tackles for lost yardage, 2 sacks and 1 pass breakup. Devin Harper made 10 tackles, including 7 solos, while hurrying Williams four times and sacking him once. Harper put a bow on his night with a sack of Williams on OU’s second-to-last possession, followed by a trip of the Sooners’ elusive quarterback 5 yards short of first down on fourth-and-10.

OU needed a heroic game from its freshman QB. Williams played very well during stretches, with 252 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air, he just couldn’t quite see the game all the way through. That was much more due to Harper’s and Rodriguez’s strength than any Williams shortcoming.

They were simply too experienced, too steady and too explosive to lose this fight.

3. GAME MVP

Harper and Rodriguez on defense, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders on offense

Mike Gundy praised Sanders before anyone else in postgame. That was telling.