Four downs from Bedlam football: Cowboys rally to win, send Sooners home for Big 12 Championship

1. STORY OF THE GAME
OSU defense takes over
Oklahoma State kept pace in the first half because Spencer Sanders got hot over back-to-back drives, and Brennan Presley returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. But it would take the Cowboys’ relentless defense to win Saturday night’s game.
OU had the ball eight times in the second half. The Sooners didn’t score an offensive point.
“It wasn’t pretty tonight in some aspects in the beginning,” OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said.
OU had 24 offensive points on the board at halftime. Caleb Williams was making plays. Receivers Austin Stogner and Brayden Willis made two big ones when they caught two lobbed 50-50 balls for touchdowns.
“One thing I asked them at halftime was, ‘Can we play better?’” Knowles said. “I knew we had the tools to turn it around.”
Linebackers Devin Harper and Malcolm Rodriguez tracked Williams throughout the second half. Knowles changed coverages on Williams’ main targets.
Williams free-lanced for a 56-yard scamper on OU’s final drive, but then OSU safety Tanner McCalister broke up a pass near the goal line to signal one last defensive stand. It ended with Collin Oliver’s sack of Williams on fourth-and-10.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
Harper and Rodriguez vs. Williams
Look at these numbers from OSU’s linebackers:
Rodriguez made 11 tackles, including 5 solos, with 3 tackles for lost yardage, 2 sacks and 1 pass breakup. Devin Harper made 10 tackles, including 7 solos, while hurrying Williams four times and sacking him once. Harper put a bow on his night with a sack of Williams on OU’s second-to-last possession, followed by a trip of the Sooners’ elusive quarterback 5 yards short of first down on fourth-and-10.
OU needed a heroic game from its freshman QB. Williams played very well during stretches, with 252 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air, he just couldn’t quite see the game all the way through. That was much more due to Harper’s and Rodriguez’s strength than any Williams shortcoming.
They were simply too experienced, too steady and too explosive to lose this fight.
3. GAME MVP
Harper and Rodriguez on defense, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders on offense
Mike Gundy praised Sanders before anyone else in postgame. That was telling.
The Cowboys needed their QB to perform well early with the Sooners making plays on OSU’s defense. Sanders responded by leading 80- and 58-yard touchdown drives over the Pokes’ first three possessions.
When the Sooners scored 9 straight to open the second half and take a 33-24 lead, Sanders went wide right with on an option play, cut into a small seam in OU’s defense and sped 37 yards for a touchdown. That set Boone Pickens Stadium ablaze and helped fire OSU’s defense to close out the game over the final 14 minutes.
Sanders finished 19-of-30 for 214 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions passing, while adding 93 yards rushing on 16 carries. His ground game was big on a night OU limited Jaylen Warren to 56 yards, and a night the Sooners’ Kennedy Brooks ran for 139 yards.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
OU finishes its regular season with a 10-2 record and now hopes to earn an at-large bid to a New Year’s Six bowl game, perhaps the Fiesta. That will depend on whether OSU makes the College Football Playoff, and how that affects the Big 12’s bowl pecking order.
The 11-1 Cowboys go back to work next Saturday in the 11 a.m. Big 12 Championship against 10-2 Baylor. Win at AT&T Stadium and the Pokes should make a real charge for the playoff, besides securing their first league title since 2011.
OSU defeated Baylor 24-14 in Stillwater Oct. 2 behind Warren’s 125 yards.