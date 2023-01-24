Foul trouble dooms Cowboys in Austin, lose 89-75 against Longhorns

Down the final stretch of the first half, Oklahoma State trailed by only a possession.

Guard Bryce Thompson had just sunk a three. Texas forward Dylan Disu turned the ball over. The Cowboys had their chance to tie the game.

Instead, they went cold. Thompson’s score would be the final field goal OSU would score in the final 4:33 of the first half, before heading to the locker room with an eight-point deficit.

And that was the story in the Cowboys’ 89-75 loss to No. 10 Texas at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday night. Whenever OSU gained momentum, the Longhorns would snuff it out.

Unlike in the teams’ first meeting, this was an offensive shootout, with both groups shooting more than 42% from the field — the Longhorns notching an impressive 50.9%.

Texas (17-3 overall, 6-2 Big 12) swarmed the basket, scoring 40-plus in each half and cruising away in the closing minutes of the second to seal a 14-point win.

Part of it came from OSU (11-9, 3-5) landing itself in foul trouble early. The Cowboys closed the evening with 26 personal fouls, and were without one of their strongest defenders in the final five minutes.

Guard Avery Anderson recorded his fourth foul with 11 minutes remaining in the game, and after sitting during crucial minutes, didn’t return until the 5-minute mark.

He would foul out seconds into the possession. Woody Newton (4), Kalib Boone, Quion Williams and Thompson (3) also had to deal with foul troubles.

While not playing his full minutes Tuesday, Anderson would still be vital in distributing the ball, finishing with nine assists. Point guard John-Michael Wright and Boone would lead the scoring efforts, each finishing with 18 points.

After entering Tuesday 7-0 in games scoring 70-plus, the 75-point performance becomes an anomaly for the defense-heavy Cowboys.

Anderson missed time, and the Longhorns shot 61.5% from three. Starting center Moussa Cisse didn’t play after logging 14 minutes when the Cowboys played Iowa State last Saturday.

Forward Tyreek Smith was shaken up late in the first half, missing time but eventually returning.

The loss is the fifth for the Cowboys in conference play. OSU entered Tuesday’s contest as a fringe NCAA Tournament team according to this week’s ESPN Bracketology.

With Oklahoma losing to No. 11 TCU the Cowboys remain No. 7 in the conference standings.

TEXAS 89, OKLAHOMA STATE 75

Oklahoma State;32;43;--;75

Texas;40;49;--;89

OKLAHOMA STATE (11-9): Boone 8-9 2-2 18, Wright 6-16 2-3 18, Thompson 4-10 1-4 11, Harris Jr. 2-4 3-3 8, Anderson 3-7 0-0 6, Smith 0-2 4-4 4, Williams 1-4 2-2 4, Newton 1-3 0-0 3, Asberry 1-6 1-2 3

TEXAS (17-3): Carr 7-11 5-7 21, Allen 5-8 7-8 17, Cunningham 5-6 2-2 15, Disu 5-13 2-2 12, Rice 2-6 2-2 8, Mitchell 2-3 1-2 5, Hunter 1-4 2-2 5, Morris 0-2 2-2 2

3-Point Goals: OSU 8-26 (Wright 4-10, Thompson 2-5, Newton 1-2, Harris Jr. 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Asberry 0-5).UT 8-13 (Cunningham 3-3, Carr 2-2, Rice 2-5, Hunter 1-2, Disu 0-1). Rebounds: OSU 27 (Newton 5), UT 41 (Disu 8). Assists: OSU 16 (Anderson 9), UT 18 (Carr 5). Total Fouls: OSU 26, UT 19. A: 10,763.