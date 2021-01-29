Former Wake Forest safety Trey Rucker commits to OSU

The Oklahoma State defensive secondary received more depth with former Wake Forest safety Trey Rucker announcing his commitment to the Cowboys on Friday.
Rucker played two seasons at Wake Forest before entering the transfer portal. He tallied 84 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions in his two years with the Demon Deacons.
The OSU defense had an impressive 2020 season and the Cowboys got a big lift when safety Kolby Harvell-Peel took his name out of the 2021 NFL Draft pool. Tre Sterling will also be returning and adding Rucker could help OSU build on last season’s defensive production.
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
A look at OU and OSU football transfers announced during the 2021 offseason
WR Charleston Rambo
QB Tanner Mordecai
QB Chandler Morris
RB T.J. Pledger
LB Jon-Michael Terry
S Robert Barnes
TE Jalin Conyers
OL Trent Pullen
WR Landon Wolf
LB Carson Kropp
RB Micah Cooper
QB Shaun Taylor
TE Jelani Woods
WR Dee Anderson
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Featured video: Frank Bonner breaks down OSU's 2020 season
I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387