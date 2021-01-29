Former Wake Forest safety Trey Rucker commits to OSU

The Oklahoma State defensive secondary received more depth with former Wake Forest safety Trey Rucker announcing his commitment to the Cowboys on Friday.

Rucker played two seasons at Wake Forest before entering the transfer portal. He tallied 84 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions in his two years with the Demon Deacons.

The OSU defense had an impressive 2020 season and the Cowboys got a big lift when safety Kolby Harvell-Peel took his name out of the 2021 NFL Draft pool. Tre Sterling will also be returning and adding Rucker could help OSU build on last season’s defensive production.

— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World

