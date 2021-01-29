 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Wake Forest safety Tre Rucker commits to OSU

Former Wake Forest safety Tre Rucker commits to OSU

{{featured_button_text}}
Trey Rucker

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) takes a hard hit while being tackled by Wake Forest's Trey Rucker during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

The Oklahoma State defensive secondary received more depth with former Wake Forest safety Trey Rucker announcing his commitment to the Cowboys on Friday.

Rucker played two seasons at Wake Forest before entering the transfer portal. He tallied 84 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions in his two years with the Demon Deacons.

The OSU defense had an impressive 2020 season and the Cowboys got a big lift when safety Kolby Harvell-Peel took his name out of the 2021 NFL Draft pool. Tre Sterling will also be returning and adding Rucker could help OSU build on last season’s defensive production.

A look at OU and OSU football transfers announced during the 2021 offseason

Featured video: Frank Bonner breaks down OSU's 2020 season

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News