Former Wagoner, OSU standout Malcolm Rodriguez continuing to prove doubters wrong

STILLWATER — Those who watched linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez develop into one of the top defensive players in Oklahoma State history aren’t surprised by his emergence as an impressive rookie with the Detroit Lions.

When Rodriguez was a star quarterback and defensive back who won three state titles at Wagoner High School, he was overlooked by college programs because of his size. The same thing happened in April when NFL teams passed on him until the sixth round.

“He doesn’t meet up to any of the criteria except production,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said this week. “He’s not tall enough. He’s not long enough. His strength levels were good and his speed was good, but they are really into height and length based on the analytics to be able to make it in an NFL camp. He just didn’t match up to that.

“The interesting thing is there are a lot of teams that missed on him. It wasn’t just one. Thirty-one teams missed on him. You can’t just point it out now. … They’re going to say, if we take five guys that meet that criteria, four of them aren’t going to make it. So it becomes a percentage game.”

Rodriguez, listed at 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds during an All-America season last year, has proven skeptics wrong every step of the way. He was the focus of the most recent episode of “Hard Knocks”, highlighted for his playmaking ability in front of his teammates in an uncomfortable moment captured on the show.

“He’s going to continue climbing the depth chart until someone decides they’re not going to let this rookie take my job,” linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard said to his players. “He ain’t a first-round pick. He ain’t a second-round pick. He ain’t a third-round pick. He ain’t a fourth-round pick.

“Look, if he’s the better guy, he’s the better guy. Ain’t nothing wrong with that. But it’s the fact that he’s doing it right. He’s doing what he’s coached to do.”

Asked about Rodriguez being in that situation as a rookie, Gundy said: “I’ve never coached pros … so I don’t know anything about pro football. But I know that those guys that are in that room who currently have jobs would like to keep their jobs.

“When a coach says that — I saw Malcolm sinking down in his seat a little bit — it kind of put a bull’s eye on him a little bit. It won’t bother Malcolm. Malcolm’s going to do his job. He’s humble. I would guess he felt uncomfortable because that’s not his personality, but he’s going to do his job and it is what it is. The guy’s probably going to play the game for a long time if the good Lord is willing to keep him healthy.”

Gundy also said Rodriguez started to show potential during his second year in the OSU program. He went on to rack up 314 tackles to rank fourth in program history, and he also forced eight fumbles in his career.

“He was a risk when we took him, undersized,” Gundy said. “He really developed, which we all know. He looks completely different. His second year here, he started doing things that were unorthodox for what would be a normal college football player.”