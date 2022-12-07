 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former TU linebacker Justin Wright commits to OSU

  • Updated
  • 0
South Florida vs Tulsa (copy)

Justin Wright (30) led Tulsa with 101 tackles this season.

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World

OSU has been hit hard by the transfer portal this week. In this week's episode, Kelly Hines offers some thoughts on Spencer Sanders, Braylin Presley and OSU's future dealing with the transfer portal.

University of Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright committed to Oklahoma State on Wednesday, becoming a key portal pickup for the Cowboys.

Wright, who has one season of eligibility remaining, was a three-year starter for the Hurricane, leading the team with 101 tackles this season. He also had two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

A gritty player nicknamed "Psycho," Wright joins an OSU roster that lost starting linebacker and top tackler Mason Cobb to the portal last week.

