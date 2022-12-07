Former TU linebacker Justin Wright commits to OSU

University of Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright committed to Oklahoma State on Wednesday, becoming a key portal pickup for the Cowboys.
Wright, who has one season of eligibility remaining, was a three-year starter for the Hurricane, leading the team with 101 tackles this season. He also had two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
A gritty player nicknamed "Psycho," Wright joins an OSU roster that lost starting linebacker and top tackler Mason Cobb to the portal last week.
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
