Former Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman transfers to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — On Monday afternoon, Alan Bowman, a former Michigan and Texas Tech quarterback, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State via Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pounder will provide experience to a young quarterback room at OSU, which before Monday looked like it would be spearheaded by Gunnar Gundy, Garret Rangel and Zane Flores — all underclassmen.

Across five seasons and in 24 career games, Bowman has tossed 34 touchdowns, 18 interceptions and 5,329 passing yards.

A three-star prospect from Grapevine, Texas, Bowman showed promise as a true freshman at TTU, throwing for 2,638 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his most successful college season. Injuries would hamper the remainder of his career, resulting in him transferring to Michigan for the 2021 season.

He would see limited time behind Cade McNamara and others, competing in only five games and completing eight passes for 69 yards.

What it means for OSU

After former quarterback Spencer Sanders entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5, the question was whether OSU was going to look for his replacement in the portal or stand pat with the combination of Gundy, Rangel or Flores.

Bowman, with five seasons of collegiate experience, will provide a bridge for the Cowboys next season to continue developing their underclassmen for another season.

During the Dec. 21 early signing period, OSU inked a quarterback in its 2023 recruiting class, freshman Zane Flores from Gretna, Nebraska. They’ve also extended preferred walk-on offers to several players, including in-state products Reed DeQuasie (Carl Albert) and Kirk Francis (Metro Christian).

Two others with potential opportunity to start for OSU next year: Soon-to-be sophomore Garret Rangel and soon-to-be redshirt sophomore Gunnar Gundy.

Rangel played in four games for OSU this season as a true freshman, completing 59 passes for 711 yards and four touchdowns. He added five interceptions.

The walk-on Gundy also appeared four times, completing 19 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns to four interceptions.

Flores set state records in passing yards and completions during his high school career and was recently named the Nebraska Gatorade High School Football Player of the Year.