 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Former Texas A&M RB Deondre Jackson commits to OSU

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma State received a key commitment Thursday afternoon from former Texas A&M running back Deondre Jackson.

A native of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Jackson announced his pledge to the Cowboys on Twitter. He previously was committed to Nebraska but reversed course last month.

A three-star recruit in the 2020 class, Jackson rushed for 1,220 yards and 20 touchdowns in his high school career. His long list of offers included Alabama and Ohio State.

At Texas A&M, Jackson was used minimally, appearing in five games in two seasons. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

OSU returns only one of its top four running backs from last season, with veteran Dominic Richardson expected to step into a bigger role.

Also on Thursday afternoon, Class of 2023 defensive lineman Ricky Lolohea from Euless (Texas) Trinity announced his verbal commitment. Lolohea is listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert