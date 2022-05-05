Former Texas A&M RB Deondre Jackson commits to OSU

Oklahoma State received a key commitment Thursday afternoon from former Texas A&M running back Deondre Jackson.

A native of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Jackson announced his pledge to the Cowboys on Twitter. He previously was committed to Nebraska but reversed course last month.

A three-star recruit in the 2020 class, Jackson rushed for 1,220 yards and 20 touchdowns in his high school career. His long list of offers included Alabama and Ohio State.

At Texas A&M, Jackson was used minimally, appearing in five games in two seasons. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

OSU returns only one of its top four running backs from last season, with veteran Dominic Richardson expected to step into a bigger role.

Also on Thursday afternoon, Class of 2023 defensive lineman Ricky Lolohea from Euless (Texas) Trinity announced his verbal commitment. Lolohea is listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds.

