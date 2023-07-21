Aaron Weber was appalled.

What had felt like a normal day to the right-handed relief pitcher, quickly transitioned into one of mayhem. Less than an hour had passed post-workout when Weber was notified by his OU coaching staff that they wanted him to enter the transfer portal.

According to Weber, the staff had expected one of the Sooners’ preliminary relievers Carson Pierce being selected and signed in this year’s MLB Draft.

However, things didn’t go as anticipated. Shortly thereafter, Pierce informed the staff that he would return to Norman in 2024. And given the multitude of commodity names coach Skip Johnson had reeled in from the transfer portal – Austin Henry and Jace Miner (Wichita State), and Braden Davis (Sam Houston State) – Weber felt pressured into entering the portal; which he did.

“I was so caught off guard,” Weber told the Tulsa World. “I was shocked.”

Less than one day later, Weber announced his commitment to Oklahoma State out of the portal on Tuesday evening, becoming the Cowboys’ fifth set transfer of the offseason.

Weber said Holliday called him in a matter of hours after he entered his name in the portal, more so out of confusion. The transfer window was set to close July 13; Weber entered on the 12th.

“He sounded pretty shocked that I had entered the portal literally a day before it closed,” Weber said. “He was bewildered more than anything.”

After logistics of his move were sorted, Holliday offered Weber a tour around O’Brate Stadium. The moment Weber arrived in front of the ballpark gates, he was sold on OSU.

“It feels unreal when you’re in its presence,” Weber said. “It’s a pretty towering structure. But that’s honestly the beauty of it. Like I said, it feels unreal when you’re standing right in front of it.”

Weber played there in 2023 in a midweek edition of Bedlam Baseball, to which the Cowboys claimed a 19-8 victory.

Albeit on the losing end, Weber vividly remembers the awe he felt the moment he walked across the diamond and analyzed the well-kept outfield grass, and rich infield dirt.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Weber said. “I’m glad I got to play there earlier (last year). It’s such a cool place to play baseball it.”

Come August, he’ll make his return.

And while he hasn’t spoken with former OSU starting pitcher Ben Abram — who also crossed over in the Bedlam rivalry after four years at OU, “It would probably be a good idea to.”

In one season with the Sooners (2023), Weber posted a 9.50 ERA and a .284 opposing batting average through 19 appearances and 18 innings pitched. However, all in the midst of recovery from an elbow injury suffered at Cowley County Junior College in 2022.

One of the primary interest points Holliday mentioned in his phone call was the opportunity for Weber’s elbow to reach full strength.

“I felt like he was genuinely interested,” Weber said. “And I was too.”

Weber’s four-pitch arsenal consists of a four-seam, curveball, changeup and his slider.

“I love it. I love fooling batters with it.”

Front or backdoor?

“Either one, as long as it gets the batter out.”