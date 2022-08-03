Former OSU wrestler AJ Ferrari charged with felony sexual battery

STILLWATER — Former Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari was charged Wednesday with felony sexual battery in Payne County District Court.

According to court documents, a warrant was issued for Ferrari's arrest.

Ferrari, a star who captured a national championship in 2021, parted ways with the OSU program last month. The announcement from the university came on the same day Stillwater police said Ferrari was a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the incident occurred July 2. A woman accused Ferrari of pinning her down, taking her shirt off and masturbating and ejaculating on her.

An emergency protective order against Ferrari was issued last month in Payne County. In the petition for the protective order, the woman described herself as a family friend and said the incident happened in her apartment.

"I told him to stop again and he said that I was strong and put up a good fight," she wrote in the petition. "I tried shoving him off of me and it didn't work. ... I asked him to stop over and over."

In a statement provided last month to the World, Ferrari's attorney, Derek Chance, said: "The allegations against AJ are false. It is unfortunate that a student-athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete.

"AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out. He appreciated his time at Okla. State, but he and the university mutually agreed a change was appropriate."

Ferrari won a national championship at 197 pounds as a freshman and was undefeated as a sophomore season until seriously injured in a car crash in January.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, he attempted to pass three vehicles in a no-passing zone near Perkins when the SUV he was driving collided with an oncoming pickup before overturning multiple times and ultimately catching fire.