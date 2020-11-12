Former OSU, Wagoner standout Kevin Peterson placed on Arizona Cardinals' injured reserve list

From Staff Reports
The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday placed former Oklahoma State and Wagoner cornerback Kevin Peterson on its injured reserve list.
The Cardinals site reported that Peterson had a concussion in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Peterson appeared in eight games this season for the Cardinals, including one start. He logged 3 tackles this season.
He began his pro career in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, who cut him during the preseason. He made the Los Angeles Ram practice squad later that season.
Peterson spent time on both the Rams practice squad and active roster during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, playing in 14 games.
