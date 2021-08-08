Former OSU tight end, Cleveland native Dillard dies after COVID-19 battle

J.R Dillard, who became one of the top tight ends in Oklahoma State football history in his time with the Cowboys from 1983-87, died Sunday after battling COVID-19, according to a source close to the OSU program and a source close to Dillard.

Dillard spent five seasons at OSU, redshirting as a freshman in 1983 before going on to catch 53 passes for 513 yards and four touchdowns. His finest season came as a sophomore in 1985, when he recorded 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 receptions. In the 1987 Sun Bowl, his final game with the Cowboys, he made three receptions for 18 yards and caught a touchdown from Mike Gundy.

Where Dillard shined on the field was as a blocker, and over the course of his OSU career, he paved the way for the likes of Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders.

"It's no secret that J.R. has more ability than any tight end we've had since I've been here," OSU assistant Kevin Steele said of Dillard in a 1985 profile of Dillard in the Oklahoman. "He gives us a tackle when he's blocking and yet he has good pass-catching ability. That combination is hard to find."