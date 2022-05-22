Former OSU standout Talor Gooch finishes tied for 20th at PGA Championship

Talor Gooch tied for 20th at the PGA Championship on Sunday, continuing what has been an impressive year for the former Oklahoma State standout.

“I’m continuing to prove to myself that my game can compete with the best of the best at the best venues, at the highest level,” Gooch said. “As my buddies say, you keep getting into traffic and eventually we’ll hit.”

Playing in his home state, Gooch had a 1-over par outing at Southern Hills Country Club that concluded with Sunday’s round of 2-under 68. He took home a $191,250 paycheck.

“This week was the definition of golf,” he said. “The first three days I hit it great and really didn’t get much out of my game. Today I hit it not very good at all and had the best round of the week.

“Major championship weeks are tough and they’re a grind and you just got to be on your game. And when you’re not, you’ve got to have days like this. That was a good way to end it. I just wish yesterday we could have gotten more out of the quality of play that I had.”

Gooch, who tied for 14th at this year’s Masters, had three double bogeys as part of a bad-luck Saturday. He bounced back in the final round, which included a hole-out from the bunker for a birdie on No. 3.

“I just had a perfect lie and it was one of those bunker shots that you just walked into thinking this one could go in,” Gooch said. “It came out nice and it just went right in. Those are always boosts to the round, to say the least.”

Gooch was paired with Bernd Wiesberger, who questioned how big the crowds would be after fan favorite Tiger Woods withdrew following Saturday’s round.

“I said, ‘Hey, this is Oklahoma — we’re still going to be out heavy this day,'” Gooch said. “It was good all week and they capped it off great today. It was awesome.”

This week’s performance will benefit Gooch as he works to become more confident and more experienced on the PGA Tour.

“There’s no way to simulate that (experience),” he said. “You just have to do it. And the more that I do, it just the more comfortable you are and that just breeds confidence.”

Former Oklahoma standout Abraham Ancer shot a final-round 73 and finished at 1-under for the tournament.

Rickie Fowler and Viktor Hovland, the other former Cowboys who survived the cut, had even-par rounds Sunday. Fowler capped a solid 71-70-71-70 week to finish at 2-over and tied at 23rd while Hovland tied for 41st at 5-over as a result of Saturday’s 75.

Matthew Wolff and Alex Noren, two others who played at OSU, also were in the field but did not make the cut after the second round.

