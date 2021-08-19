Former OSU running back Leonard Thompson dies at 69

STILLWATER — Former Oklahoma State running back Leonard Thompson has died at 69, per an announcement from the Detroit Lions late Wednesday night. Thompson spent all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the organization.

Born in Oklahoma City, Thompson came to the Cowboys as a transfer from Arizona Western College. In two seasons at OSU from 1973-74, he carried the ball 167 times and rushed for 841 yards with nine touchdowns. Thompson showcased his ability as a pass catcher that would later extend his pro career in his final season in Stillwater when he recorded five catches for 114 yards and a score in 1974.

The Lions selected Thompson with the 194th overall pick in the eighth round of the 1975 NFL Draft, and he appeared in all 14 games of his debut season. He moved to wide receiver in 1978 and recorded his finest season at the position in 1983, catching 41 passes for 752 yards and three touchdowns.

Thompson eclipsed the 50-catch mark in each of his next two seasons, and remained with the Lions as a pass-catcher and special teamer until he was released in the 1987 preseason.

