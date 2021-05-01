Former OSU running back Chuba Hubbard drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round

Running back Chuba Hubbard is the second OSU player picked in the 2021 NFL Draft after the Carolina Panthers drafted him with the No. 126 overall pick in the fourth round.
Hubbard battled with injuries for most of last season after leading the nation with 2,094 rushing yards as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. He finished the 2020 season with 625 yards and five touchdowns on 133 carries in seven games.
Hubbard, a former track star who clocked a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash, has explosive speed that makes him a threat to break for a big gain if given the space.
Frank Bonner II
Sports Writer
I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387
