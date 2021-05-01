 Skip to main content
Former OSU running back Chuba Hubbard drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round
Chuba Hubbard

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Running back Chuba Hubbard is the second OSU player picked in the 2021 NFL Draft after the Carolina Panthers drafted him with the No. 126 overall pick in the fourth round.

Hubbard battled with injuries for most of last season after leading the nation with 2,094 rushing yards as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. He finished the 2020 season with 625 yards and five touchdowns on 133 carries in seven games.

Hubbard, a former track star who clocked a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash, has explosive speed that makes him a threat to break for a big gain if given the space.

