Former OSU running back Chris Carson injured in Sunday Night Football game

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
From Staff Reports
Former Oklahoma State and current Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson reportedly injured his foot during Sunday's overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll described Carson’s injury as a mid-foot sprain,
. according to The Seattle Times
“We don’t know until we get an MRI what that means or what the extent of it is,” Carroll said after the game, according to The Seattle Times.
Carson was a 2017 seventh-round pick by Seahawks and has been a key part of the team's offense since. So far this season, Carson logged 323 yards on 66 carries, with 3 touchdowns.
Gallery: NFL Week 7 photos featuring players with Oklahoma ties
APTOPIX Seahawks Cardinals Football
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates his touchdown as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson looks up during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Browns Bengals Football
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Browns Bengals Football
Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) is tackled by Cleveland Browns' Vincent Taylor (96), Andrew Sendejo (23) and B.J. Goodson (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Buccaneers Raiders Football
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken
Cowboys Washington Football
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) gets knocked out of bounds by Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Cowboys Washington Football
Dallas Cowboys defensive back Steven Parker (40) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton
Giants Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton
Giants Eagles Football
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) catches the touchdown pass with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (24) and free safety Rodney McLeod (23) defending during the NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Jaguars Chargers Football
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyron Johnson (83) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo )
Alex Gallardo
Jaguars Chargers Football
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo )
Alex Gallardo
Jaguars Chargers Football
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (56) defends during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Peter Joneleit
Lions Falcons Football
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) is tripped up by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Danny Karnik
Packers Texans Football
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Panthers Saints Football
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) scrambles past New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport as offensive tackle Russell Okung (76) blocks in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Brett Duke
Seahawks Cardinals Football
Seahawks Cardinals Football
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips (97) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Seahawks Cardinals Football
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) dives in for a touchdown as Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Steelers Titans Football
Pittsburgh Steelers' Chase Claypool (11), James Washington (13) and Kevin Dotson (69) leave the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers won 27-24. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
