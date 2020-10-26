 Skip to main content
Former OSU running back Chris Carson injured in Sunday Night Football game

Former OSU running back Chris Carson injured in Sunday Night Football game

Seahawks Cardinals Football

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

Former Oklahoma State and current Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson reportedly injured his foot during Sunday's overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll described Carson’s injury as a mid-foot sprain, according to The Seattle Times.

“We don’t know until we get an MRI what that means or what the extent of it is,” Carroll said after the game, according to The Seattle Times.

Carson was a 2017 seventh-round pick by Seahawks and has been a key part of the team's offense since. So far this season, Carson logged 323 yards on 66 carries, with 3 touchdowns.

Breaking News