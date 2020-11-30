Former OSU receiver Tyron Johnson makes Hail Mary catch in Chargers-Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The game was mostly decided, but it was still a big catch for former Oklahoma State and current Los Angeles Chargers receiver Tyron Johnson on Sunday. added another chapter to their second-half woes on Sunday.

The Chargers had first-and-goal at the Buffalo 2 with 25 seconds left — courtesy of quarterback Justin Herbert's 55-yard pass to Tyron Johnson.

However, with no timeouts remaining, rather than spike the ball to stop the clock, Herbert handed off to Austin Ekeler, who was stopped at the 1.

The clock ran down to 6 seconds when Herbert threw an incompletion. After initially sending out the field goal unit, the Chargers changed course and ran another play with the game ending on Herbert being stopped for a 2-yard loss.

When time expired, it was a 27-17 win for the Buffalo Bills.

“I’m not saying that it’s been perfect at all. But what happened today at the end of the game was miscommunication,” Herbert said.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn reiterated Herbert’s comment, calling it a “complete miscommunication.”

