Former OSU receiver Justin Blackmon on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Oklahoma State wideout Justin Blackmon, a two-time Biletnikoff winner, is among those on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Blackmon played for the Cowboys in 2008-11, becoming a two-time unanimous first-team All-American and being selected as the Big 12's offensive player of the year in 2010. He also finished fifth in the Heisman voting that season.
The offensive MVP of the 2012 Fiesta Bowl, Blackmon owns the NCAA record for consecutive 100-yard receiving games at 14.
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
