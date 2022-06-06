 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former OSU receiver Justin Blackmon on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

  • Updated
JUSTIN BLACKMON

During the 2010 and 2011 seasons, Justin Blackmon had 233 catches and scored 38 touchdowns. He twice won the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the top wide receiver in college football. Tulsa World file photo

 Jeff Lautenberger

Former Oklahoma State wideout Justin Blackmon, a two-time Biletnikoff winner, is among those on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Blackmon played for the Cowboys in 2008-11, becoming a two-time unanimous first-team All-American and being selected as the Big 12's offensive player of the year in 2010. He also finished fifth in the Heisman voting that season.

The offensive MVP of the 2012 Fiesta Bowl, Blackmon owns the NCAA record for consecutive 100-yard receiving games at 14.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012.

