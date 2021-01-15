Former OSU quarterback J.W. Walsh joins Cowboys coaching staff

Former Oklahoma State quarterback J.W. Walsh is headed back to Stillwater.

Walsh will be joining the OSU football coaching staff as an offensive quality control coach, according to Pokes Report.

Walsh spent last season with Texas as an offensive analyst. He spent a year as a TCU graduate assistant in 2016 and was on the Abilene Christian coaching staff from 2017-19.

He played for the Cowboys 2012-15. Walsh threw for 3,917 yards with 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and completed 63% of his passes as an OSU player.

