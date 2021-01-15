 Skip to main content
Former OSU quarterback J.W. Walsh joins Cowboys coaching staff

J.W. Walsh

J.W. Walsh played quarterback for OSU from 2012-2015. 

 STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File

Former Oklahoma State quarterback J.W. Walsh is headed back to Stillwater.

Walsh will be joining the OSU football coaching staff as an offensive quality control coach, according to Pokes Report.

Walsh spent last season with Texas as an offensive analyst. He spent a year as a TCU graduate assistant in 2016 and was on the Abilene Christian coaching staff from 2017-19. 

He played for the Cowboys 2012-15. Walsh threw for 3,917 yards with 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and completed 63% of his passes as an OSU player.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

