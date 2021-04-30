 Skip to main content
Former OSU offensive lineman Teven Jenkins gets drafted by the Chicago Bears
breaking

Former OSU offensive lineman Teven Jenkins gets drafted by the Chicago Bears

  • Updated
Teven Jenkins

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (73) during an NCAA college football game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Teven Jenkins is headed to Chicago after the Bears drafted the former Oklahoma State offensive tackle with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round on Friday. 

Jenkins was a first-round pick in several mock drafts but fell to the second round after five offensive tackles were drafted ahead of him. He is the first OSU offensive lineman to be drafted since Russell Okung was drafted No. 6 overall by the Seattle Seahawks in 2010.

The Bears are getting a 6-6, 317-pound offensive tackle who showcased his strength and athleticism during the OSU Pro Day on April 1. Jenkins made a conscious effort to be more aggressive on the field in his final year in Stillwater, and his grittiness should allow him to perform well in Chicago.

The Bears also drafted former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 pick in the first round.

