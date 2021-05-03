Former OSU men's tennis coach Jay Udwadia has accepted a new job in California

Jay Udwadia, who took a leave of absence as the Oklahoma State head men’s tennis coach in February because of family reasons, has accepted a new job.

Udwadia will be the director of tennis at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif. Scoville Jenkins has served as the interim head coach since Udwadia left and the national search for a permanent head coach has already started.

“I enjoyed my time at Oklahoma State and want to thank Mike Holder and everyone at OSU for their support,” Udwadia said in a statement. “It was a great experience. I’ll particularly miss my players, coworkers, fellow coaches and everyone who supported our program, especially Mike and Anne Greenwood.”

Udwadia leaves OSU with a 140-71 record after taking over the program in 2012. He coached OSU to a program-high ITA No. 4 ranking in the 2016-17 season. The Cowboys also held a top-10 national ranking in three different seasons under Udwadia and were ranked in the top 20 for nearly the entire time in his last eight seasons.

