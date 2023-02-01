 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former OSU lineman Josh Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges

  • Updated
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills

Josh Sills was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent after he concluded his OSU career in 2021. He appeared in one game his rookie season, playing four snaps all on special teams in week 5. Sills has a court appearance on rape and kidnapping charges on Feb. 16 — four days after the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in Super Bowl LVII.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted Wednesday on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in Ohio, the state’s attorney general announced.

Sills, 25, was indicted on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, with both charges being first-degree felonies. Ohio attorney general Dave Yost and Guernsey County sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced in a news release that Sills allegedly “engaged in sexual conduct” with a victim when he “purposely compelled her to submit by force or threat of force.”

The release said a report was made immediately after the alleged crimes on Dec. 5, 2019.

“In December 2019, the indictment says, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will,” the news release said. “The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.”

Josh Sills, current Philadelphia Eagles and former OSU and West Virginia lineman, was indicted Wednesday on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio. 

Sills played college football at West Virginia from 2016 to 2019 before transferring to Oklahoma State in 2020 and 2021. With the Cowboys, he was a team captain in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl and first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021.

He was signed by the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sills, born in Sarahsville, Ohio, was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. Feb. 16 — four days after the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in Super Bowl LVII.

As a rookie, Sills appeared in one game this season, playing four snaps all on special teams against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

