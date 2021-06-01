Former OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga said he's always been prepared to be a pro

Former Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga said it was a roller coaster of emotions from the time he agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers to finishing up the rookie minicamp.
The 6-1, 235-pound athlete from Alberta, Canada, helped anchor an OSU defense that carried the team for much of the 2020 season. Ogbongbemiga is one of four OSU defensive players who joined an NFL team this summer and he said he’s always been prepared for this moment.
“From when I started really contributing on the defense I had a different approach to everything,” Ogbongbemiga said. “I think I’ve mentally and physically prepared myself for this but you can’t ever be perfect so I’m still working on it. The shock that most people get I don’t think I’ve had a shock. I think that I’ve kind of been ready for this moment and I’m just ready to continue moving forward.”
Ogbongbemiga had just finished rookie minicamp when he spoke with the Tulsa World in late May and hadn’t had a chance to meet with the veterans yet, but he said the transition to the pro level has gone well.
Ogbongbemiga’s 82 tackles were the second-highest on the team, and he nearly willed OSU to a win against TCU when he forced two fumbles and set a school record of three fumble recoveries in one game.
Cornerback Rodarius Williams was the only OSU defensive player drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, but Ogbongbemiga, linebacker Calvin Bundage, and defensive lineman Cameron Murray were all signed as undrafted free agents moments after the draft concluded.
Having four defensive players sign with NFL teams is a testament to the work defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is doing with the OSU defense.
“It’s just us trying to earn our respect,” Ogbongbemiga said. “We all feel like we deserve to be where we’re at. I’m happy for all those guys that I played with for us to be in this position is a blessing to be where we’re at. … Coach Knowles is doing a great job over there and he’s definitely brought a new brand to the defensive side of the ball and it’s only looking up for the future.”
The Chargers are in the AFC West division, which is the same division as the Los Vegas Raiders where Ogbongbemiga’s former teammate Dillon Stoner signed as a receiver. He will get to face Stoner at least twice a year. The 2021 schedule for the Chargers also includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Bundage signed.