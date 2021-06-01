Former OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga said he's always been prepared to be a pro

Former Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga said it was a roller coaster of emotions from the time he agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers to finishing up the rookie minicamp.

The 6-1, 235-pound athlete from Alberta, Canada, helped anchor an OSU defense that carried the team for much of the 2020 season. Ogbongbemiga is one of four OSU defensive players who joined an NFL team this summer and he said he’s always been prepared for this moment.

“From when I started really contributing on the defense I had a different approach to everything,” Ogbongbemiga said. “I think I’ve mentally and physically prepared myself for this but you can’t ever be perfect so I’m still working on it. The shock that most people get I don’t think I’ve had a shock. I think that I’ve kind of been ready for this moment and I’m just ready to continue moving forward.”

Ogbongbemiga had just finished rookie minicamp when he spoke with the Tulsa World in late May and hadn’t had a chance to meet with the veterans yet, but he said the transition to the pro level has gone well.

Ogbongbemiga’s 82 tackles were the second-highest on the team, and he nearly willed OSU to a win against TCU when he forced two fumbles and set a school record of three fumble recoveries in one game.