Former OSU guard Ford Stuen dies at 29
Former OSU guard Ford Stuen dies at 29

Ford Stuen

Ford Stuen, a junior guard for Oklahoma State, poses for a picture at Oklahoma State's basketball media day in Gallagher-Iba Arena on October 20, 2014. KT King/For the Tulsa World

 KT King

It was a sad day for Oklahoma State as former OSU guard and Saint Louis assistant coach Ford Stuen died on Tuesday.

The 29 year old played for OSU from 2012-16 while his uncle, Travis Ford, was head coach. Stuen was a first-team academic All-Big 12 recipient as a senior and helped the Cowboys appear in three NCAA Tournaments.

Stuen was brought to Ford’s staff at SLU as a director of player development in 2016 before being promoted to assistant coach after three seasons. Stuen was named to the NABC 30-under-30 list that highlights the best college basketball coaches under the age of 30 in his first year as an SLU assistant coach.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

