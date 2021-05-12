Former OSU guard Ford Stuen dies at 29

It was a sad day for Oklahoma State as former OSU guard and Saint Louis assistant coach Ford Stuen died on Tuesday.
The 29 year old played for OSU from 2012-16 while his uncle, Travis Ford, was head coach. Stuen was a first-team academic All-Big 12 recipient as a senior and helped the Cowboys appear in three NCAA Tournaments.
Stuen was brought to Ford’s staff at SLU as a director of player development in 2016 before being promoted to assistant coach after three seasons. Stuen was named to the NABC 30-under-30 list that highlights the best college basketball coaches under the age of 30 in his first year as an SLU assistant coach.
Frank Bonner II
Sports Writer
Frank Bonner II
Sports Writer
