STILLWATER – Former Oklahoma State defensive end Ben Kopenski entered the transfer portal, initially reported by 247Sports and confirmed by the Tulsa World.

Kopenski, a 6-foot-1, 255-pound edge rusher from Prosper, Texas, appeared in 27 games for OSU across four seasons, developing into a key contributor the final two seasons. He finishes his OSU career with 17 tackles, six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Kopenski – a former walk-on – could have returned to OSU for his final season, but instead selects to take his COVID year of eligibility elsewhere.

Kopenski didn’t appear on the OSU spring football roster.

Kopenski is the second OSU player to enter the 15-day spring transfer window, joining offensive tackle Caleb Etienne, who announced his intentions to enter Friday and appeared in the portal Monday.

The latest window of the NCAA Transfer Portal opened this weekend, running through April 30. Players are allowed to enter their name in the portal during that span but aren’t required to find a new school during the 15 days.

What it means for OSU

Under new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, Kopenski likely would have transitioned from a role on the defensive line to outside linebacker, similar to what Collin Oliver did this offseason.

Linebacker depth is strong for the Cowboys this season, and OSU will likely move forward with Tulsa transfer Anthony Goodlow and Kody Walterscheid at defensive end, paired with some younger depth this season.

OSU plugged the hole left by Etienne rather quickly, picking up a commitment from Jarrett Henry, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound junior college transfer over the weekend. If the Cowboys decide to fill Kopenski’s vacancy, the process could move at a similar pace.

A look at OU, OSU and TU football transfers announced during the offseason OL Chris Akporoghene OL Marcus Alexander WR Langston Anderson WR Andrel Anthony DE Rondell Bothroyd QB Micah Bowens QB Alan Bowman QB Braylon Braxton QB Davis Brin WR Arland Bruce IV LB Mason Cobb RB Elijah Collins OT Dalton Cooper WR Brian Darby CB Kendall Dennis WR Rashod Dixon LB Na'Drian Dizadare DB Kendel Dolby CB Joshua Eaton DL Josh Ellison P Luke Elzinga OL Caleb Etienne QB Nick Evers DE Trace Ford DE Anthony Goodlow WR Bryson Green S Thomas Harper CB Kenneth Harris DE Kevonte Henry DT Preston Hickey S Roderick Hopes CB Adrian Huey TE Josiah Johnson WR Leon Johnson III WR Stephon Johnson Jr. CB Demarco Jones WR Malachai Jones DL Justin Kirkland DE Ben Kopenski DL Jacob Lacey LB Dasan McCullough OL Noah McKinney CB Jabbar Muhammad S Jordan Mukes OL Jaden Muskrat CB Keuan Parker DB Reggie Pearson WR Braylin Presley S Kendarin Ray RB Dominic Richardson WR John Paul Richardson DL Cedric Roberts OT Walter Rouse QB Ralph Rucker OL Eli Russ QB Spencer Sanders DT Davon Sears OL Caleb Shaffer LB Julien Simon LB Clayton Smith CB Kenney Solomon TE Blake Smith WR Damon Smith TE Austin Stogner WR De'Zhaun Stribling TE Jackson Sumlin DL Alton Tarber DT Samuela Tuihalamaka LB David Ugwoegbu OL Dillon Wade OL Brey Walker DB Bryson Washington WR Theo Wease LB Joseph Wete S Kanion Williams P Lachlan Wilson LB Justin Wright