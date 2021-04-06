Former OSU cornerback Rodarius Williams looks to join his younger brother in the NFL

Former Oklahoma State cornerback Rodarius Williams is hoping to hear his named called in the 2021 NFL Draft and join his younger brother Greedy Williams in the league.
Greedy was drafted to the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and Williams is less than a month away from potentially joining him. The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to start on April 29.
"That’ll be real special,” Williams said. “We may even get to play together. It’s real good man, just two brothers being successful, doing what we love to do. I feel like we’re making our parents proud. It’s a great feeling.”
Greedy declared for the draft after two seasons at LSU. He tallied 47 tackles and two pass deflections in 12 games his rookie year. He missed last season with an injury.
Williams decided to stay in Stillwater for his last year as a fifth-year senior, and the extra year paid off for him. He proved himself to be a reliable lockdown corner, which helped raise his draft stock.
Williams played in 255 coverage snaps last season and didn’t allow a single touchdown, according to PFF Stats. Safety Tre Sterling had high praise for his former teammate, saying he believes Williams is a first-round draft pick.
“Rodarius is one of the best corners I’ve ever played with and I’ve ever seen in terms of seeing him in-game, and in practice and the film room,” Sterling said. “Rodarius in the pro day he definitely upped his draft stock with where he performed. I’m excited to see him and where he goes in the draft because he will go to a team and whatever team does pick him up will be lucky that they got him.”
Williams completed the L-Drill in 6.91 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.12 seconds. Both were the fastest times of the day at the OSU pro day last week. He also jumped a 36.5 inch vertical. What made it even better was that Williams was able to take in the moment with his entire family there.
It was the first time Williams had all of his family in Stillwater at once, he said.
“He put himself in a higher position to just be better, and I’m just very happy man," Greedy said last week. “I just can’t express the feeling and just watching my brother do this very important day and just be happy for him. We’re here as a family and we’re just wishing the best.”
Williams is hoping to share an even bigger moment with his family on draft day. He has been included in multiple mock drafts.
“It would be real special knowing that I went from watching the process to being a part of the process,” Williams said. “So it’s a humbling moment. I’m really taking it with a lot of gratitude”