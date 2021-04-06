Former OSU cornerback Rodarius Williams looks to join his younger brother in the NFL

Former Oklahoma State cornerback Rodarius Williams is hoping to hear his named called in the 2021 NFL Draft and join his younger brother Greedy Williams in the league.

Greedy was drafted to the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and Williams is less than a month away from potentially joining him. The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to start on April 29.

"That’ll be real special,” Williams said. “We may even get to play together. It’s real good man, just two brothers being successful, doing what we love to do. I feel like we’re making our parents proud. It’s a great feeling.”

Greedy declared for the draft after two seasons at LSU. He tallied 47 tackles and two pass deflections in 12 games his rookie year. He missed last season with an injury.

Williams decided to stay in Stillwater for his last year as a fifth-year senior, and the extra year paid off for him. He proved himself to be a reliable lockdown corner, which helped raise his draft stock.

Williams played in 255 coverage snaps last season and didn’t allow a single touchdown, according to PFF Stats. Safety Tre Sterling had high praise for his former teammate, saying he believes Williams is a first-round draft pick.