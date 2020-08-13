Former Oklahoma State cornerback Kemah Siverand, who joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, has been cut from the team.
NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday that Siverand was cut after being caught on video sneaking a woman into his hotel room.
Siverand appeared in 26 games in two years for OSU. He tallied 11 total tackles for the Cowboys after playing two seasons at Texas A&M. His time in Seattle was short-lived and he is now back on the market after the Seahawks released him.