STILLWATER — Former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason will serve as an analyst on the SEC Network this fall, the network announced Wednesday.

Mason will join play-by-play commentator Dave Neal and sideline reporter Taylor Davis on SEC Network afternoon games this season.

Mason spent one season with the Cowboys in 2022 before announcing he would take a sabbatical from coaching in January. OSU coach Mike Gundy filled Mason's spot with Bryan Nardo two weeks later.

Before OSU, Mason spent one season at Auburn as the defensive coordinator and served as the head coach at Vanderbilt for just under seven seasons. He rose to prominence during his tenure as Stanford's defensive coordinator from 2011-2013.

At OSU, Mason was hired to replace former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who left for the same position at Ohio State. In his lone season, the Cowboys finished 7-6 before Mason left the following month.