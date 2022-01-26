Former OSU CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse transfers to LSU

Bernard-Converse's exit leaves OSU with a need to replace two starting cornerbacks in 2022, because Christian Holmes has exhausted his eligibility. The Cowboys’ safety depth has taken a hit since the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl, too, with Tre Sterling and Kolby Harvell-Peel each headed to the NFL Draft and Tanner McCalister following Jim Knowles to Ohio State.

The mass departure in the back end leaves OSU redshirt junior Jason Taylor II as the lone returning starter in the secondary.

Sophomore corners Jabbar Muhammad and Korie Black showed flashes in their opportunities in 2021, and each finished with flourish in the 37-35 Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame.

Muhammad recorded eight tackles and a pair of break-ups against the Fighting Irish. He finished his second season with the Cowboys with 23 total tackles. Black made three tackles in the Fiesta Bowl and had 19 tackles, two break-ups and program-best three fumble recoveries on the year.

The duo will likely enter spring practice as the favorites to take over the starting roles in their respective junior seasons.