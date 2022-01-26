Former OSU CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse joins LSU

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State made something of an SEC exchange Wednesday. On the same morning the Cowboys announced former Auburn play caller Derek Mason as its next defensive coordinator, LSU announced the addition former OSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.
OSU thinning secondary depth for 2022 got thinner when the All-Big 12 cornerback entered the transfer portal on Jan. 20. Bernard-Converse led OSU with 11 pass break-ups in 2021. He is one of 12 Cowboys to enter the portal since the end of the regular season and the fifth defensive back to leave the program this offseason.
Bernard-Converse’s 47 consecutive starts represented the longest streak of any OSU player. Upon entering the portal, he became one of the nation’s most experienced available transfer defensive backs and he'll now spend his final year of eligibility with the Tigers in the SEC..
Oklahoma State CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse has entered the transfer portal, @TheAthletic has learned.The 47-game starter and first-team All-Big 12 selection is a grad transfer.— Max Olson (@max_olson) January 20, 2022
Bernard-Converse's exit leaves OSU needing to replace two starting cornerbacks in 2022 with Christian Holmes out of eligibility. The Cowboys’ safety depth has taken a hit since the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl, too, with Tre Sterling and Kolby Harvell-Peel each headed to the NFL Draft and Tanner McCalister following Jim Knowles to Ohio State.
The mass departure in the back end leaves OSU redshirt junior Jason Taylor II as the lone returning starter in the secondary.
Bernard-Converse recorded 195 total tackles, 24 pass break-ups and two interceptions over four seasons with the Cowboys. He arrived as a safety from Shreveport, LA. and started 13 games in his freshman season when he amassed a career-high 58 tackles. Bernard-Converse was once again a fixture in Year 2 in 2019 before converting to cornerback as a junior.
He started 24 games across the 2020 and 2021 seasons, tallying 83 tackles and 18 break-ups and emerging this past fall as one of the Big 12’s top cornerbacks.
Sophomore corners Jabbar Muhammad and Korie Black showed flashes in their opportunities in 2021, and each finished with flourish in the 37-35 Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame.
Muhammad recorded eight tackles and a pair of break-ups against the Fighting Irish. He finished his second season with the Cowboys with 23 total tackles. Black made three tackles in the Fiesta Bowl and had 19 tackles, two break-ups and program-best three fumble recoveries on the year.
The duo will likely enter spring practice as the favorites to take over the starting roles in their respective junior seasons.
Behind Muhammad and Black, OSU’s cornerback depth includes Demarco Jones, Cam Smith, De’kelvion Beamon and Jordan Reagan. The Cowboys' class of 2022 features four-star cornerback Cameron Epps and three-star corner Dylahn McKinney, who arrived on campus this month as an early enrollee.