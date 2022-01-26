Former OSU CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse joins LSU

Bernard-Converse's exit leaves OSU needing to replace two starting cornerbacks in 2022 with Christian Holmes out of eligibility. The Cowboys’ safety depth has taken a hit since the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl, too, with Tre Sterling and Kolby Harvell-Peel each headed to the NFL Draft and Tanner McCalister following Jim Knowles to Ohio State.

The mass departure in the back end leaves OSU redshirt junior Jason Taylor II as the lone returning starter in the secondary.

Bernard-Converse recorded 195 total tackles, 24 pass break-ups and two interceptions over four seasons with the Cowboys. He arrived as a safety from Shreveport, LA. and started 13 games in his freshman season when he amassed a career-high 58 tackles. Bernard-Converse was once again a fixture in Year 2 in 2019 before converting to cornerback as a junior.

He started 24 games across the 2020 and 2021 seasons, tallying 83 tackles and 18 break-ups and emerging this past fall as one of the Big 12’s top cornerbacks.

Sophomore corners Jabbar Muhammad and Korie Black showed flashes in their opportunities in 2021, and each finished with flourish in the 37-35 Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame.