Former OSU basketball walk-on Dee Mitchell says being surprised with a scholarship means the world to him

When Mitchell walked into Boynton’s office three years ago and asked to walk onto the team, there was no room for him, but Mitchell asked to stay in touch. The Cowboys lost a few players that spring, allowing Mitchell to participate in a tryout. Boynton said Mitchell was clearly the best guy out there.

“To see it come all the way around to where I’m coming to him and asking him to be a scholarship part of our team,” Boynton said. “And to understand the sacrifice he made in the fall just to be a part of the program, it’s quite literally one of the five most gratifying moments of my life.”

Mitchell picked up a full-time job at Walmart ahead of this season to help his mother financially after some of her hours were cut short as a nurse. Mitchell hasn’t thought about what he’s going to do with his job after receiving the scholarship but said he will talk it over with Boynton.

Mitchell praised Boynton for allowing him to stay on the team and preventing him from having to walk away from the program to sustain his full-time job.