Former OSU basketball walk-on Dee Mitchell says being surprised with a scholarship means the world to him

Former Oklahoma State walk-on Dee Mitchell told media on Tuesday that it still felt like he was dreaming two days after being offered a scholarship.
Head coach Mike Boynton and his staff surprised Mitchell with a scholarship offer at his Walmart job, bringing him to tears with his mother on Facetime and his teammates on Zoom. The Walmart staff helped Boynton set up the surprise.
Mitchell, a junior out of Texas, was told he had to watch a video for a safety evaluation. It was also at the same time he thought he had a scheduled academic Zoom call with the team.
"My 🧡 is so full right now. I couldn't be more proud of Dee."— OSU Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) January 21, 2021
Our own @JessicaMorrey tells the touching backstory of 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙚𝙧 walk-on Dee Mitchell.#NewEra I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/JmX5IYdi4r
“I was trying to do both of those things at the same time,” Mitchell told the media. “And then my manager rushed in and was like, 'We’ve got to go clean up a mess right outside. We need to go right now'. So I was in a hurry. I had a lot of things going on. Seeing everybody outside and seeing the camera all in my face, I realized what the moment was about and it was special from the moment it started.”
Boynton called Mitchell’s mother and his high school coach to inform them two days before. Mitchell said being able to remove the tuition burden from his family means the world to him.
“She means the world to me,” Mitchell said. “Of course, she’s my mother. She’s been in my life forever and I plan to give her the world one day. The moments we share, that day when I received the scholarship, (are) moments that I’ll always remember.”
When Mitchell walked into Boynton’s office three years ago and asked to walk onto the team, there was no room for him, but Mitchell asked to stay in touch. The Cowboys lost a few players that spring, allowing Mitchell to participate in a tryout. Boynton said Mitchell was clearly the best guy out there.
“To see it come all the way around to where I’m coming to him and asking him to be a scholarship part of our team,” Boynton said. “And to understand the sacrifice he made in the fall just to be a part of the program, it’s quite literally one of the five most gratifying moments of my life.”
Mitchell picked up a full-time job at Walmart ahead of this season to help his mother financially after some of her hours were cut short as a nurse. Mitchell hasn’t thought about what he’s going to do with his job after receiving the scholarship but said he will talk it over with Boynton.
Mitchell praised Boynton for allowing him to stay on the team and preventing him from having to walk away from the program to sustain his full-time job.
“Coach Mike really was the key role in allowing me to continue to play basketball and do what I love,” Mitchell said. “He was willing to allow me to miss a few practices during the week and also work. With him being so understanding and helping me out in this situation, it’s all thanks to coach Mike. Without him none of this would probably be possible.”
Working 40 hours a week while taking 19 credit hours and being part of a Division I basketball program isn’t easy, but Mitchell found a way. On the days that Mitchell works, he is usually out of bed by 5 a.m. and in the gym for a basketball workout by 6 a.m. He lifts weights at 7 and is in study hall from 8-10 a.m. He goes to class before starting his work shift from noon-10 p.m.
Mitchell described this last semester as a crazy lifestyle.
“One day I’m working at Walmart until 10 p.m. at night and the next day I’m playing with the best teammates I’ve ever had and the best coaches in front of the best fans,” Mitchell said. “It’s an amazing experience and it’s unbelievable what I’ve seen and what I’ve done. I can imagine what else is in store.”
Mitchell has only appeared in one game this year but he’s had a few important moments throughout his career, including his first career start in the Cowboys' 61-55 win at Houston last season. He appeared in 17 games last season.
The Cowboys haven't played since beating Kansas 75-70 on Jan. 12. They were forced to shut down all team activities because of COVID-19 issues. OSU was cleared to resume practice on Thursday, which means Saturday's 1 p.m. home game against No. 2 Baylor would be OSU's first game with Mitchell as a scholarship athlete — if Friday's testing goes well.
Boynton said he’s come across some really good young men during his time as a coach and coached players a lot better than Mitchell. But if he had to choose any player for his son to emulate out of all the ones he’s coached, Boynton said it would be Mitchell.
“I mean that with every fiber of my being,” Boynton said. “Because this basketball thing has got a shelf life, but what Dee Mitchell has lasts forever. He’s got resilience, perseverance, great attitude, unbelievable work ethic, respectful. So everything that he is getting now, all the attention is hard-earned and well deserved. I think he is really a great example of what life is really about.”
Boynton said it’s hard to make an excuse for other guys not getting extra work in the gym when he’s got a player in Mitchell who is still giving his all to the program while juggling everything else on his plate.
Mitchell said witnessing his mother’s work ethic helped make him into the man he is today, and also credits his entire family for motivating him.
“Some days I didn’t want to do it, of course,” he said. “Some days I was really exhausted. I just thought about the end goal and what could come out of it, the best situations. So yeah, it just motivated me.”