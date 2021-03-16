Former OSU and Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton 'would have loved this basketball team'

“That’s kind of what I thought of and to be able to go do it and have such a great win on his birthday was really, really special. And I think he would be so impressed with the job that Mike is doing with this program.”

In his fourth year, Boynton recruited the 2021 NBA Draft’s potential No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, who has helped lead the Cowboys back to national relevance with a chance to win their first NCAA Tournament game in the round of 64 since 2009 in OSU’s first appearance since 2017.

“I see some similarities with what he was able to do,” Scott said of Boynton. “A different type of situation as far as where the program was but certainly a lot of things to overcome with coach Boynton when he took over. You talk about the things that have been thrown his way the last four years. And to be able to continue to work hard, and build a program and recruit and finally get us to the point where I think every Oklahoma State fan is so proud of what he’s been able to accomplish. Similar as far as we haven’t won an NCAA Tournament game in 13 years or so. There hasn’t been a ton to celebrate and he has embraced the fan base and I think the fan base has embraced him."

Boynton wasn’t a popular hire when he initially took over four years ago but he quickly turned into a fan favorite who has fully embraced the OSU culture. He has coached OSU into a No. 4 seed who will play No. 13 Liberty at the Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis at 5:25 p.m. Friday. Eddie Sutton took OSU to the 1995 Final Four the last time the Cowboys were a No. 4 seed.

