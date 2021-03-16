Former OSU and Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton 'would have loved this basketball team'

Oklahoma State assistant coach Scott Sutton thought a lot about his father last Friday.
The late Hall of Fame coach, Eddie Sutton, would have celebrated his 85th birthday.
“This is his first birthday since he passed away so yeah, I was thinking about him quite a bit that day,” Scott said.
Scott spent his father’s birthday doing what Eddie Sutton had done 806 times during his coaching career, win a basketball game. Oklahoma State honored Eddie in one of the best ways it could on his birthday.
The Cowboys upset No. 2 Baylor on March 12 with an 83-74 win to make their first appearance in the Big 12 championship game since Eddie Sutton coached OSU to back-to-back conference tournament titles in 2004 and 2005. OSU fell 91-86 to Texas the following day.
Scott called it one of the best wins OSU has had since the 2004 Final Four team. Sutton thought about his father even more after the win.
“After the game, I really thought a lot about him and just how proud he would be of his school and his program that he helped build,” Scott said. “I thought a lot about it afterward.”
Current head coach Mike Boynton made sure to acknowledge Sutton’s 85th birthday while paying homage to both Sutton and legendary coach Henry Iba in the postgame Zoom.
“I know what this program is about at its core and coach Iba built it on toughness and defense, and coach Sutton restored it that way,” Boynton said after the win. “Happy birthday to Coach Sutton.”
The Cowboys appeared in one NCAA Tournament in the previous 25 years prior to Sutton’s hiring ahead of the 1990-91 season. OSU advanced to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first five seasons reaching the Sweet 16 in his first two years and advancing to the Final Four in his fifth year as head coach.
The Cowboys advanced to the 1995 and 2004 Final Four, played in 13 NCAA tournaments and posted at least 20 wins in 13 seasons during Eddie Sutton's 16-year tenure. Eddie Sutton took an OSU program that had been lacking national relevance for over two decades and brought it back into the national limelight with teams that exuded discipline, toughness and defense.
The Cowboys showed a lot of those same qualities on his birthday and have continued to play with an Eddie Sutton level of grit for most of the season. Tulsa native Kalib Boone tallied six blocks against Baylor for the second-consecutive game. The Cowboys finished the game scoring 11 of their final 15 points at the free-throw line and finished 21-of-26 at the line.
“I think the thing that probably I thought of most, and I think I tweeted this, was I think it was special because my dad would have loved this basketball team,” Scott said. “This team would have reminded him of the type of teams that he coached and just how tough they are, how hard they play and just how unselfish they are.
“That’s kind of what I thought of and to be able to go do it and have such a great win on his birthday was really, really special. And I think he would be so impressed with the job that Mike is doing with this program.”
In his fourth year, Boynton recruited the 2021 NBA Draft’s potential No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, who has helped lead the Cowboys back to national relevance with a chance to win their first NCAA Tournament game in the round of 64 since 2009 in OSU’s first appearance since 2017.
“I see some similarities with what he was able to do,” Scott said of Boynton. “A different type of situation as far as where the program was but certainly a lot of things to overcome with coach Boynton when he took over. You talk about the things that have been thrown his way the last four years. And to be able to continue to work hard, and build a program and recruit and finally get us to the point where I think every Oklahoma State fan is so proud of what he’s been able to accomplish. Similar as far as we haven’t won an NCAA Tournament game in 13 years or so. There hasn’t been a ton to celebrate and he has embraced the fan base and I think the fan base has embraced him."
Boynton wasn’t a popular hire when he initially took over four years ago but he quickly turned into a fan favorite who has fully embraced the OSU culture. He has coached OSU into a No. 4 seed who will play No. 13 Liberty at the Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis at 5:25 p.m. Friday. Eddie Sutton took OSU to the 1995 Final Four the last time the Cowboys were a No. 4 seed.