STILLWATER — Oklahoma State announced former pitcher Carrie Eberle will return to the program as the pitching coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Eberle, 25, spent two seasons with the Cowgirls from 2020-21, collecting All-American honors each year being named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in 2021.

She will replace former pitching coach John Bargfeldt, who retired after this season.

"Oklahoma State has a special piece of my heart and to have the opportunity to come back is a blessing," Eberle said in a statement.

Eberle joined the professional ranks following her OSU career, competing in the Athletes Unlimited softball league before being named the league's rookie of the year in 2021.

The former Cowgirl ace returned to the program in 2022, serving as a student assistant under head coach Kenny Gajewski. In 2023, Eberle served as the pitching coach at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Eberle's college career started at Virginia Tech, where she pitched three seasons and earned the ACC Pitcher of the Year honors in 2019 with a 25-8 record.

Eberle's coaching experience

Eberle joined the Lipscomb staff in August 2022, seeing mixed results throughout her lone season.

The pitching staff compiled a 3.61 ERA, ranking the Bisons 158th in the nation. As a unit, Lipscomb finished with 190 strikeouts, closing out the season 21-29.

The Bisons' strikeout-to-walk ratio ranked 236th. The six shutouts ranked 148th.

Eberle's pitching career at OSU was dominant, serving as the ace during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and again in 2021, which was capitalized by an appearance in the Women's College World Series.

Across her career with the Cowgirls, Eberle compiled a 36-5 record, paired with a 1.13 ERA and 224 strikeouts. She held opponents to a .184 batting average.

Assisting Bargfeldt in 2022, the Cowgirls continued to excel at pitching with Eberle's help. With a core of Kelly Maxwell, Miranda Elish and Morgan Day, the team garnering a combined ERA of 1.86 and held opponents to a .176 batting average.

Eberle will be the second former OSU player on Gajewski's staff, joining volunteer assistant coach Vanessa Shippy-Fletcher.

Expectations for Eberle

With Bargfeldt's abrupt departure, Eberle is thrust into an evolving pitching room.

The Cowgirls will be without ace Kelly Maxwell, who entered the transfer portal two weeks ago. Pitchers Lexi Kilfoyl and Kyra Aycock remain with the program after each posted strong seasons.

The addition of Katie Kutz — ranked the No. 6 player in the 2024 recruiting class, per Softball America — will also be an easy way for Eberle to begin molding her group.

Kutz, the 2021-2022 Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year posted a 25-0 record and 0.27 ERA across her high school career.

In each of his four full seasons with the Cowgirls, Bargfeldt was crucial in OSU appearing in the WCWS. Now, Eberle will attempt to continue to momentum.