Two years ago, Christian Encarnacion-Strand embarked on his professional career.

Now, he’s set to make his MLB debut.

On Sunday evening, it was announced that the former Oklahoma State star third baseman was being called up by the Cincinnati Reds, as first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided. The move comes shortly after the Reds were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in three games over the weekend, having been shut out twice by their inner-division rivals in that span.

A fourth-round selection (No. 128 overall) by the Minnesota Twins in the 2021 draft, Encarnacion-Strand spent the latter half of the 2021 MiLB season and the first half of 2022 in the Twins’ farm system, batting .391 and .304 in both respective seasons. In addition, he hit 36 combined home runs — 32 in 2022 — and 132 total RBI, having only

He was acquired by the Reds at last season’s trade deadline, along with to left-handed pitcher Steve Hajjar, in exchange for starting arm Tyler Mahle. His promotion follows that of Cincinnati’s premier prospects Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain.

Encarnacion-Strand holds a .331 batting average and has hit 20 home runs this season with the Reds’ AAA affiliate, the Louisville Bats. He is currently ranked as the Reds’ No. 5 overall prospect, according to MLB.com.

In one season with the Cowboys (2021), Encarnacion-Strand batted .361, hitting 15 home runs with 66 RBI and posting a .661 slugging percentage. Initially committed to Oregon State out of high school, he began his college baseball career at Yavapai Junior College before transferring to OSU ahead of his sophomore season.

Encarnacion-Strand will make his professional debut Monday evening when the Reds face the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of a four-game series.