Former Oklahoma State guard Thomas Dziagwa is starting his coaching career at Saint Louis

Thomas Dziagwa is hanging up his playing jersey and is headed toward a coaching career.
The former Oklahoma State guard played one year of professional basketball in Europe before deciding to join the Saint Louis University coaching staff as a graduate assistant. Dziagwa played under his father Don at Tampa Catholic High School and now he’s following in his father’s footsteps.
“My father was a coach so I always knew eventually I would get into coaching,” Dziagwa said in a phone interview. “I don’t know when it officially clicked for me and stuff like that. …COVID hit and it made the situation I was in very tough for X, Y and Z. So I felt like transitioning into a career that I’ll know that I’ll do longer than I’ll be playing, I just felt like was the best move that I could probably make.”
Dziagwa will be under Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford, who recruited him to Stillwater before parting ways with OSU ahead of Dziagwa’s freshman year. He was coached by Brad Underwood and current head coach Mike Boynton during his four years in Stillwater.
Former Cowboy Phil Forte played under Travis Ford at OSU and he is also joining the SLU coaching staff as an assistant. Forte worked as a graduate assistant under Ford at SLU for two seasons before being hired as an assistant at Sam Houston State, where he stayed for two seasons. SLU will now have three former Cowboys helping to lead the charge.
“Coach Ford is a great guy and I thought coach Ford is an amazing coach that I could learn a lot from,” Dziagwa said. “And the opportunity to learn from a great coach — and not only a great coach, a great person on and off the floor — I felt like was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. The opportunity to work for Coach Ford and Saint Louis University I thought was a really good way to get my foot in the door of coaching.”
Dziagwa averaged less than seven minutes a game in his freshman season with OSU and 10 minutes as a sophomore. He was a team captain in his final two years and started in all of his 32 games played as a junior.
He entered his senior season as a starter before being asked to come off the bench in the second half of the season. He averaged 11.7 points and nine points per game in his final two seasons and was a career 41% 3-point shooter. His 251 made 3-pointers in his career are the fourth-most in school history.
Saint Louis is coming off of a 14-7 season that ended with a 74-68 loss to Mississippi State in the National Invitational Tournament and Dziagwa said his experience in the different roles he’s played will help him relate to the players he will be coaching.
“I’ve seen a lot of roles on a basketball club and I’ve been around a lot of good coaches where I feel like I can put myself in the shoes of a lot of players,” he said. “I can talk to somebody who is a freshman or someone in their career that is still working towards a certain position. I can talk to that guy or girl and motivate him or her. And I can talk to one of the starters or captains or any scorer on the team. I can talk to that person as well because I’ve also been in the shoes of that person. So I feel like I have the ability to communicate to maybe not everyone but to the majority of every role that a person on a team could play. And I feel like not a lot of people have had that experience where they’ve been at the end of the bench and then they’ve been a starter and then they’ve been a sixth man and have just been over to Europe. I’ve had a lot of experiences that I can speak on.”