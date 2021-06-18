Former Oklahoma State guard Thomas Dziagwa is starting his coaching career at Saint Louis

“Coach Ford is a great guy and I thought coach Ford is an amazing coach that I could learn a lot from,” Dziagwa said. “And the opportunity to learn from a great coach — and not only a great coach, a great person on and off the floor — I felt like was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. The opportunity to work for Coach Ford and Saint Louis University I thought was a really good way to get my foot in the door of coaching.”

“I’ve seen a lot of roles on a basketball club and I’ve been around a lot of good coaches where I feel like I can put myself in the shoes of a lot of players,” he said. “I can talk to somebody who is a freshman or someone in their career that is still working towards a certain position. I can talk to that guy or girl and motivate him or her. And I can talk to one of the starters or captains or any scorer on the team. I can talk to that person as well because I’ve also been in the shoes of that person. So I feel like I have the ability to communicate to maybe not everyone but to the majority of every role that a person on a team could play. And I feel like not a lot of people have had that experience where they’ve been at the end of the bench and then they’ve been a starter and then they’ve been a sixth man and have just been over to Europe. I’ve had a lot of experiences that I can speak on.”