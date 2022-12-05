Former Oklahoma State four-star recruit Braylin Presley of Bixby to enter transfer portal

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State wide receiver Braylin Presley intends to enter the transfer portal, the true freshman told the Tulsa World on Monday.

“After praying about it and talking with my parents about it, and after talking with coach (Kasey) Dunn, I knew I had to leave,” Presley told the Tulsa World.

When asked if there was any chance he could reconsider, Presley said, “No, I’m for sure entering (the portal).”

Also on Monday, quarterback Spencer Sanders announced his plans to enter the portal.

Presley was one of the premier players in OSU’s 2022 recruiting class. A four-star prospect from Bixby, he earned the Oklahoma Gatorade High School Player of the Year award in 2021.

After rushing for 1,105 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior in high school, he struggled to find the backfield in his first year with the Cowboys.

“I was never told that I would never be used in the backfield,” Presley said. “When I was recruited, (OSU coaches) said they wanted to utilize me in the backfield and at a receiver spot.

“But as the (2022 season) went on, I was just kind of seeing that I wasn’t going to get used in the backfield at all.”

Even with OSU’s run game ranking 93rd in the country this season, averaging only 131.8 yards per game — and the Cowboys’ 3.5 yards per carry only ranking higher than Iowa State in the Big 12 — Presley rushed only twice for three yards this season.

“I just feel like our backs weren’t being used correctly, if I’m being completely honest,” Presley said. “I just didn’t feel like they were being coached right — to be the best running backs they could be.”

OSU coach Mike Gundy has historically had success with freshman running backs during his tenure.

Keith Toston (2006), Joseph Randle (2010), Justice Hill (2016) and Chuba Hubbard (2018) all rushed for more than 450 yards their freshman seasons, with Hill surpassing 1,000 yards as a freshman.

And while all the above players came to Stillwater taller and heavier than Braylin, whose 5-foot-8, 175-pound frame is undersized compared to most at the position, the Cowboys have leaned on smaller and younger running backs.

Kendall Hunter, who played for OSU from 2007-10, led the Cowboys in rushing average, with 6.5 yards per carry as a freshman. He tallied 696 yards and four touchdowns less than a year after graduating from John Tyler High School.

He finished his OSU career with 4,181 yards and 37 touchdowns before being selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Presley filled in for running back Jaden Nixon on kickoff returns toward the end of the season, after Nixon was elevated to starter at running back when Dominic Richardson was sidelined. Presley also commonly appeared on OSU’s punt-coverage unit.

“There’s a couple things that maybe we need to do differently than what we’ve done over the last 15 years schematically but not a lot,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said when asked last month about offensive changes. “A lot of other schools, if your linemen will cover guys up and they’ll fight and they’ll be tough guys and you have a quarterback that can make a play and you have a skill kid and a running back, you’re going to have good offensive numbers.

“We’ve not had that luxury consistently outside all year and in the backfield also. That’s one of the contributing factors. Schematically, we can do a couple things differently, but we don’t need to do a lot.”

Presley appeared in seven games this season, meaning he passed the four-game limit to redshirt this year.

Presley didn’t want to identity any possible destinations until his presence in the portal became official. He will finish out the semester next week and continue to stay in shape. Over the break, he will visit some schools and hopes to have a decision by January.

Presley intends to officially be in the portal no later than Tuesday. And as for the next school, he said, “I’m pretty much open to anything.”