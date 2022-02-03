Former Muskogee, OSU star Jacobe Smith accepts a tough challenge at River Spirit

As a member of the Muskogee High School wrestling program, Jacobe Smith had a 150-10 record and was a state champion. At Northeastern Oklahoma State, he was 76-6 and a two-time junior-college All-American.

Smith also achieved All-American status at Oklahoma State, and now the 26-year-old is a developing mixed martial athlete who on Friday accepts an interesting challenge.

During an Xtreme Fight Night show at River Spirit Casino, and after having been involved in only one MMA contest, Smith is matched with Bellator MMA 10-fight veteran Will Florentino.

At 6-foot-2, Florentino has an eight-inch height advantage over Smith. They battle at the MMA welterweight limit of 170.

“Jacobe is training with (MMA veterans and former OSU stars) Daniel Cormier and Kyle Crutchmer,” XFN promoter Dale “Apollo” Cook explained. “Jacobe has more than just grappling ability going for him, but I was surprised when he and his people accepted this fight against a guy with so much experience.